BraveWords Preview: EINHERJER Frontman FRODE GLESNES Talks New Single "West Coast Groove" - "I Was Debating With Myself For Months; 'Am I Even Allowed To Do This?'"

Viking metal pioneers Einherjer are set to release their new album, North Star, on February 26th via Napalm Records. Following is an excerpt from the BraveWords feature on the album due to be published soon, with frontman / co-founder Frode Glesnes discussing the making of the album. Following are his comments on the third single, "West Coast Groove", released today (February 24th).

Glesnes: "I'm a huge KISS fan, always have been, and I really love the cover of 'New York Groove' that Ace Frehley did on his solo album. I love that song. I was watching some TV series and in the intro there was this guy driving a car and the music was that song, and it was so fucking cool. For some reason that stuck with me and I came up with 'West Coast Groove' thinking I should use it for something. I was debating with myself over it for months, like 'Am I even allowed to do this?' (laughs). It's so cheesy but it's also really cool, so I decided we should do 'West Coast Groove' as a tribute to the place we're from (Haugesund, Norway)."

North Star marks the band’s return to Napalm Records after 25 years, and the release of their legendary Dragons Of The North album (1996), which will be re-released as a re-mastered version on February 26 as well. The Norwegian metal outfit remains musically true to themselves and reinforces their exceptional position.

With powerful double bass grooves, a catchy chorus and technically skilled guitar solos, Einherjer are more uncompromising and energetic than ever on "The Blood And The Iron". The second single is underlined by a strikingly authentic video, recorded at Bukkøy Viking Village in Norway, that takes you straight into medieval times, when blood and iron was all humanity could rely on.

Einherjer on “The Blood And The Iron”: “‘The Blood And The Iron’ is a total ripper! An energy blast with topical lyrics. Not political, but as close as we get to environmentally engaged. A focus shift from warfare and a blood & iron policy to the welfare of our own planet could do wonders. It could even mean a future.”

North Star was recorded in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic at the in-house Studio Borealis, owned by founding member and mastermind Frode Glesnes. The raw production ties in seamlessly with its predecessor Norrøne Spor and makes North Star probably the most powerful Einherjer album to date! North Star is Einherjer's musical mission towards something bigger - the search for guidance by the North Star in a constantly changing world that is searching for stability.

Einherjer on North Star: ”North Star is our 8th full length album, and follows in the (Norse) tracks of Norrøne Spor. The North Star is a symbol with numerous meanings. It can be guidance, or it can be a personal mission. Something to reach for. It's the Anchor of the Northern Sky. We need something steady in this rapidly shifting world we live in. The North Star album is us reaching for something greater. Developing ourselves through a musical journey in classic Einherjer style – no bullshit, just proper Norse Heavy Metal!”

North Star will be available in the following formats:

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Marble Green transparent with black + Slipmat + Poster - strictly limited to 200 copies (Napalm Records mailorder only)

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Gold – strictly limited to 300 copies (Napalm Records mailorder only)

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Red

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- 1 CD Digipack

- Digital album

Pre-order your copy of North Star here.

North Star tracklisting:

"The Blood And The Iron"

"Stars"

"West Coast Groove"

"Ascension"

"Higher Fire"

"Echoes In Blood"

"Listen To The Graves"

"Chasing The Serpent"

"Stars" video:

(Photo - Jørgen Freim)