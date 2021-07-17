BraveWords Preview: POWERWOLF - "It's Always Good To Have An IRON MAIDEN Reference On An Album"

German metallers, Powerwolf, have released their new studio album, Call Of The Wild. A BraveWords feature in the band with keyboardist Falk Maria Schlegel discussing the record is due to be published in the coming days. Following is an excerpt from the chat.

BraveWords: The band's sound has remained solid and unchanged since the release of Return In Bloodred in 2005. Going into doing album #8, did it ever feel like business as usual?

Falk Maria Schlegel: ""Not in terms of the approach to songwriting, but with a song like 'Blood For Blood (Faoladh)' the melody with the bagpipes was written before the guitar parts. It was like, 'Are we a folk metal band now?' (laughs). But, once we added the vocals and the other instruments we saw that we could in fact do that; it's still Powerwolf. I think that if you want to do something new with a band's sound there should be a reason for it. Attila (Dorn) is the voice of Powerwolf so we do have a certain sound, but that was a fresh idea. 'Dancing With The Dead' is quite fresh even with its references to Iron Maiden; it's always good to have an Iron Maiden reference on an album (laughs) but that's not the point. For me, when I listened to the final mix of the album for the first time it had a modern touch, some new elements, a new dynamic in the songs. If you compare this album to Bible Of The Beast (2011), for example, that album sounds much more compressed. On Call Of The Wild the guitars are loud, as they should be, but the songs have more of a chance to breathe. I think there's more of a flow on this album."

Watch for the full story, coming soon.

German metallers, Powerwolf, have released their new studio album, Call Of The Wild. Along with the new album they also dropped a new lyric video: peppered with gripping riffs, Powerwolf once again showcase their musical variety. "Blood For Blood (Faoladh)" is another anthemic, powerful song, which will not only inspire fans, but also excite live audiences.

Once again created in cooperation with the honorable producer duo of Jens Bogren and Joost van den Broek, the masterpiece will open a new chapter in the band's history. The eighth studio album will serve both old and newly recruited Powerwolf devotees with well-known classic trademarks, and equally surprise and delight them at every stage of this wild 11-track ride.

Matthew Greywolf on Call Of The Wild: "With Call Of The Wild, we are opening a new, exciting chapter in the history of Powerwolf. The album sounds unmistakably like Powerwolf and is so much more at the same time: Besides new territory like the Celtic instrumentation in 'Blood for Blood (Faoladh)' or the ballad like 'Alive or Undead' we have raised all our trademarks to a new level. Until now, we never sounded so powerful and wild - in the truest sense of the word. We can't wait to finally share this beast of an album with you all!"

Various formats (2-CD Mediabook, 3-LP Vinyl Box, 3-CD Earbook, digital) of the new album include the bonus album Missa Cantorem - a cross-section of the Wolves' success story with newly recorded vocals by friends and companions of the band.

Tracklisting:

LP 1

"Faster Than The Flame"

"Beast Of Gévaudan"

"Dancing With The Dead"

"Varcolac"

"Alive Or Undead"

"Blood For Blood (Faoladh)"

"Glaubenskraft"

"Call Of The Wild"

"Sermon Of Swords"

"Undress To Confess"

"Reverent Of Rats"

LP 2 (Bonus Album): Missa Cantorem

"Sanctified With Dynamite" feat. Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear)

"Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend" feat. Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy)

"Nightside Of Siberia" feat. Johan Hegg (Amon Amarth)

"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone" feat. Doro Pesch

"Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)" feat. Matthew Kiichi Heafy (Trivium)

"Killers With The Cross" feat. Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork)

"Kiss Of The Cobra King" feat. Chris Harms (Lord Of The Lost)

"We Drink Your Blood" feat. Johannes Eckerström (Avatar)

"Resurrection By Erection" feat. Christopher Bowes (Alestorm)

"Saturday Satan" feat. Jari Mäenpää (Wintersun)

LP 3 (Bonus Album): Symphony Of The Wild - Orchestral Versions

"Faster Than The Flame"

"Beast Of Gévaudan"

"Dancing With The Dead"

"Varcolac"

"Alive Or Undead"

"Blood For Blood (Faoladh)"

"Glaubenskraft"

"Call Of The Wild"

"Sermon Of Swords"

"Undress To Confess"

"Reverent Of Rats"

“Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)” lyric video:

"Dancing With The Dead" video:

"Beast Of Gévaudan" video:

“Demons Are A Girl’s Best Friend” video:

