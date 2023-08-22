BraveWords Radio Additions And Top 10 For The Week Of August 21 Includes ALICE COOPER, THE 69 EYES, And More

BraveWords.com recently announces the relaunch of BraveWords Radio at BraveWordsRadio.com. The NEW radio station is available worldwide and can be accessed from any device with a web browser.

Song adds for August 21 include tracks from Dirty Honey, Extreme, Guns N’ Roses, Rival Sons, and more.

The Top 10 for the week of August 21 sees new Alice Cooper at #1 with his new single “White Line Frankenstein” with The 69 Eyes’ “Aloha Form Hell” at #2.

Over 4,500 tracks from over 1,100 artists kick off the best sounding rock and metal radio station. Bravewords Radio will offer a carefully curated selection of music that spans the breadth of rock’s diverse subgenres. From timeless classics to emerging talents, they will ensure that listeners have access to the best of rock music. In addition, look for exclusive interviews with prominent artists, captivating live performances, and behind-the-scenes glimpses will provide a unique and intimate perspective on the rock music scene.

Tim Henderson, BraveWords.com, "So have you listened yet? Deafened by the experience? Well, we don’t want to make you deaf, just enlighten your ears every day with the finest slabs of metal from all eras. I’m having so much fun cranking this every day and hearing some gems that I haven't heard in ages! Thank you for joining us."

As you already know, BraveWords has been a revered rockzine since its establishment in 1994. Building on their legacy, they are thrilled to reintroduce BraveWords Radio, the perfect audio companion to their renowned rock music content. This exciting venture will solidify their position as an authority in the rock music scene and provide fans with an exceptional radio experience.

They are honored to have two accomplished professionals leading the charge at BraveWords Radio. First and foremost, Brian Basher a prominent figure in the rock radio industry. Brian’s expertise and experience as the host of the widely syndicated radio show Hard Rock Nights, along with his role as program director at Philly Rock Radio, make him the ideal curator of radio programming.

Partnering with Brian is Kevin McElroy, a seasoned veteran in the industry and the owner of PhillyRockRadio.com since 2012. With his acclaimed radio programs, Philly Rock Live and The Saloon Rock Club, Kevin has garnered a loyal following and established himself as a respected figure in the internet radio landscape. Together, Brian and Kevin bring a wealth of knowledge and passion to BraveWords Radio.

In anticipation of the launch, Brian shared his enthusiasm: “Bravewords has long been the go-to destination for rock music enthusiasts, and with BraveWords Radio, we are taking the rock radio experience to new heights. Brace yourselves for an immersive journey featuring incredible music, exclusive artist interviews, and a backstage pass to the pulsating world of rock ‘n’ roll.”

Get ready to rock like never before with BraveWords Radio!

BraveWords.com recently announced the launch of BraveWords Records, and now BraveWords Records is excited to announce their debut signing of Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse. Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse will release their first title for BraveWords Records in 2024.

The core of the band and founders are Paul Di'Anno (vocals), Hrvoje Madiraca (guitar) and Ante Pupačić Pupi (guitar).

BraveWords Records founder "Metal" Tim Henderson: "How excited were you to hear that Paul Di’Anno was back with a new band called Warhorse?! I was so happy to see him back in action again and getting his life back to normal. The beast roared back and BraveWords Records is honoured to have him and his new band as the inaugural signing to the label. There are so many great things brewing behind the scenes, so stay tuned!”

Paul Andrews, a British singer better known by his stage name Paul Di’Anno, his nearly half-century-long career began explosively with Iron Maiden, when with the EP The Soundhouse Tapes, and the albums Iron Maiden and Killers forever cemented the foundations of heavy metal. With timeless hits like "Iron Maiden", "Remember Tomorrow", "Running Free", "Phantom Of The Opera", "Killers", "Wratchild", "Murders In The Rue Morgue", "Purgatory", etc., they influenced numerous musicians and bands and were responsible for the creation or development of many subgenres in metal music.

Paul is known as one of the most productive singers, who has a huge number of albums and other releases behind him, either as a solo artist or a member of bands such as Gogmagog, Di’Anno’s Battlezone, Praying Mantis, Killers, Rockfellas or Warhorse. In all his incarnations, Paul always knew how to find a way to the fans, with numerous hits, uncompromising singing, which is confirmed by his successful career and furious live shows around the world.

For the last eight years, Paul faced serious health problems that almost ended his career, but thanks to his loyal fans and his strong will to overcome the disease, Paul is on a big world tour again, and he recorded a new album with his new band Warhorse. This icon of heavy metal with the heart of a punk rock rebel never spared himself in his life, but he always gave everything for music and fans, which is why they have followed him faithfully for almost fifty years.

BraveWords Records have agreed to physical distribution deals with Plastic Head in Europe and MVD in North America.

About BraveWords:

The seed was planted in 1994 with the launch of Brave Words & Bloody Knuckles Magazine which ran for nearly 15 years and became the longest-running and biggest hard rock and heavy metal magazine in Canadian history. At its peak, BW&BK produced 40,000 copies in 40 countries, almost every magazine containing a unique full-length CD sampler called KnuckleTracks, which included the finest heavy music of the day. The magazine interviewed and featured all the heavyweights of the genre including AC/DC, Metallica, Slayer, Led Zeppelin, Megadeth, Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Motörhead, KISS, King Diamond, Opeth, Dimmu Borgir, Sepultura, Iced Earth, In Flames, Behemoth, Slipknot and many more!

With the rapid spread of the world wide web, BraveWords.com was born in 2000 and quickly became the CNN of heavy metal. With its team of global writers and photographers, the site flourished with 24/7 updated news, features, reviews, audio, video and the Metal Market which has become instrumental for fans to find their favorite music. Today the site has seen a 25% increase in recent months and proudly serves 10,000 visitors a day from around the world; the top 5 countries being the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany and Sweden. The site caters to a wide age demographic from the late teens into those metalheads in their 60s, with a nearly 50/50 between men and women. A true United Nations of heavy metal!

Over time, BraveWords has worked with thousands of labels, bands, promoters, publicists, marketing companies around the world and its prolific partners include Iron Maiden’s Trooper Beer, Metal Reels Gaming, 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise and Germany’s Summer Breeze Open Air.

25 years and counting, BraveWords wears their metal heart loudly on their sleeve, as they celebrate the greatest genre of music with the most dedicated and passionate fans on the planet!