BraveWords Records Announces The Signing Of American Progressive Metal Pioneers CRIMSON GLORY

BraveWords Records is excited to announce the signing of Crimson Glory. Alongside mainstay founding members Ben Jackson, Jeff Lords and Dana Burnell, the band announced in 2023 the addition of amazing new vocalist Travis Wills and guitarist Mark Borgmeyer to take Crimson Glory into 2024 and beyond. A new album is planned for 2025 via BraveWords Records.

"Metal" Tim Henderson from BraveWords Records: "What an incredible moment for BraveWords Records! Signing the legendary cyber metallers Crimson Glory as they resurrect their unstoppable career. Fans are in for such a tremendous treat as they unveil their futuristic sound and vision in 2024!"

Ben Jackson of Crimson Glory adds: "I am letting everyone know how proud and excited we are to be working with Bravewords Records. Their team is outstanding! The new album is coming out killer and has similarities to the first two records while displaying a modernized feel."

Crimson Glory leader singer Travis Willis: "Becoming the new singer for Crimson Glory has been very humbling. Never in a million years would I have ever dreamed I would be singing for one of my very favorite bands I listened to as a kid, with posters on my wall. It's still surreal to me, just crazy. Sometimes, when I pause, when all the noise has receded, I sit back and it hits me... dude, you're singing for Crimson Glory! My pledge to all the fans, I'll do my very best to dutifully recreate the magic and melody of Crimson Glory. I see it is an honor and a privilege and I'm so thankful for the opportunity to be a part of bringing it all back to life."

Travis Wills offers a singthrough of some of the band's classics in the video below:

Fans can sign up to be notified with news about the upcoming album, here.

Don't miss Crimson Glory on the road:

October

5 - Keep It True Rising - Würzburg, Germany

March

7 - Up The Hammers - Athens, Greece

8 - Mylos Club - Thessaloniki, Greece

9 - Downtown Live - Larnaca, Cyprus

April

4-5 - Epic Fest - Roskilde, Denmark

About Crimson Glory:

Crimson Glory, an American heavy metal band that formed in 1983 in Sarasota, Florida, USA. Their journey began in 1979 under the name Pierced Arrow, then evolved into Beowulf, before they finally settled on Crimson Glory. The classic line-up featured vocalist Midnight, guitarists Jon Drenning and Ben Jackson, bass guitarist Jeff Lords, and drummer Dana Burnell. With this line-up, they rose to international fame in the mid-1980s and were considered one of the pioneers of the American progressive metal movement, alongside bands like Queensrÿche, Dream Theater, Fates Warning, and Watchtower. Throughout their career, we released four studio albums and one EP.

About BraveWords Records:

There is a serious void which desperately needs to be filled, hard-working and creative bands that have yet to find a partnership and a mutual vision with a professional team. The music-fuelled minds behind BraveWords Records, Brian Adams, Giles Lavery, Tim Henderson and Michael Brandvold, have built the ultimate home for an artist that will take you where you want to be. Collectively, with nearly 100 years of music industry experience under our belts, the BraveWords Records team will take care of all the crucial aspects of your project from global distribution (digital and physical), publicity and media coverage (web, radio, visual), social media blanketing and streaming opportunities (such as Streaming For Vengeance). Where most labels have forgotten the concept of actually marketing a release sensibly, BraveWords Records will construct a viable and comprehensive marketing plan, including visibility at BraveWords.com, which attracts a million visitors monthly. BraveWords Records has all senses on high alert as the music industry continues its never-ending transitioning, so the artist will always be aware of new opportunities to build their brand and strive for world domination. BraveWords will also have a focus on licensing film and TV content, both contemporary and retrospective across many genres. As artists and labels transition to the many new mediums available today for their work, BraveWords intends to stay ahead of the curve in providing and actively seeking opportunities for our roster of clients.

With the rapid spread of the world wide web, BraveWords.com was born in 2000 and quickly became the CNN of heavy metal. With its team of global writers and photographers, the site flourished with 24/7 updated news, features, reviews, audio and video steams.

For nearly 30 years, BraveWords wears their metal heart loudly on their sleeve, as they celebrate the greatest genre of music with the most dedicated and passionate fans on the planet!