BraveWords Records Ltd. - BraveWords Launches New Record Label

BraveWords.com is excited to announce the formation of BraveWords Records Ltd! BraveWords Records launch with global PR and distribution networks set to not only be fully competitive with the current label marketplace but to exceed it, we want to work with both established and exciting new artists as they plan the next stage of their careers. Where do labels, promoters, agencies, and artist managers come when they want to advertise and promote their festivals, tours, new releases and lifestyle products? BraveWords… What if you were part of the BraveWords family of artists and this promotion and visibility was already right here at your disposal for your release?



BraveWords Records. It’s “Where Music Lives”.



Label submissions can be made at BraveWordsRecords.com.



“For decades we’ve seen thousands of bands get misguided, mismanaged and mistreated,” says BraveWords founder/CEO “Metal” Tim Henderson. “We intend to respect the artist and their passion to create. We will walk with you and work with you to help achieve all your goals.”



BraveWords Records has all senses on high alert as the music industry continues it’s never-ending transitioning, so the artist will always be aware of new opportunities to build their brand and strive for world domination.



“Metal” Tim Henderson continues; “And this is not a one-off venture; like you the artist, we are in this for the long-haul as our resumes exhibit. We won’t give up on you. There will be an extensive action plan before and after your release that will be acted upon and accounted for. Your success is our success.”



Collectively, with nearly 100 years of music industry experience under our belts, the BraveWords Records team will take care of all the crucial aspects of your project from global distribution (digital and physical), publicity and media coverage (web, radio, visual), social media blanketing and streaming opportunities (such as Streaming For Vengeance). Where most labels have forgotten the concept of actually marketing a release sensibly, BraveWords Records will construct a viable and comprehensive marketing plan, including visibility at BraveWords.com, which attracts nearly 3/4 of a million visitors monthly.



Label President, Giles Lavery, "To be asked to come onboard as part of the founding team of partners here at our new label BraveWords Records is very exciting, we are looking forward to offering something unique, we collectively have what it takes to objectively look at each and every signing and access each artists needs on a one by one basis."



About BraveWords:

The seed was planted in 1994 with the launch of Brave Words & Bloody Knuckles Magazine which ran for nearly 15 years and became the longest-running and biggest hard rock and heavy magazine in Canadian history. At its peak, BW&BK produced 40,000 copies in 40 countries, almost every magazine containing a unique full-length CD sampler called KnuckleTracks, which included the finest heavy music of the day. The magazine interviewed and featured all the heavyweights of the genre including AC/DC, Metallica, Slayer, Led Zeppelin, Megadeth, Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Motörhead, KISS, King Diamond, Opeth, Dimmu Borgir, Sepultura, Iced Earth, In Flames, Behemoth, Slipknot and many more!

With the rapid spread of the world wide web, BraveWords.comwas born in 2000 and quickly became the CNN of heavy metal. With its team of global writers and photographers, the site flourished with 24/7 updated news, features, reviews, audio, video and the Metal Market which has become instrumental for fans to find their favorite music. Today the site has seen a 25% increase in recent months and proudly serves 10,000 visitors a day from around the world; the top 5 countries being the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany and Sweden. The site caters to a wide age demographic from the late teens into those metalheads in their 60s, with a nearly 50/50 between men and women. A true United Nations of heavy metal!

Over time, BraveWords has worked with thousands of labels, bands, promoters, publicists, marketing companies around the world and its prolific partners include Iron Maiden’s Trooper Beer, Metal Reels Gaming, 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise and Germany’s Summer Breeze Open Air.

25 years and counting, BraveWords wears their metal heart loudly on their sleeve, as they celebrate the greatest genre of music with the most dedicated and passionate fans on the planet!



