BraveWords’ Top 66 Stories Of 2022 - #46-37

Another year of headbanging is in the books and while some artists let the music do the talking, others have a lot to say with their mouth too. Much caught the eyes of our readers in 2022 from exciting album announcements, single releases, and tours to quotes of entertainment and the unfortunate spotlighting petty squabbles between bands/members that we all love.

Here are the top viewed stories of 2022 - #46-37 - dominated by the legend Ozzy Osbourne.

46) OZZY OSBOURNE Has Change Of Heart On Returning To England - "To Be Honest With You, I Don't Want To Go Back... F&@k That"

The Prince Of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne managed to make many headlines in 2022 with the release of his Patient Number 9 album, but also made news with health updates and his living situation. It was reported Ozzy was going to move back to his homeland in England, but the legend actually wanted to stay in America.

“I’m getting a bit of flak from people,” Ozzy tells Consequence of the move. “To be honest with you, if I had my way, I’d stay in America. I’m American now.”

45) RANDY BACHMAN - "When I Was In THE GUESS WHO, We Found Out About THE WHO And Were Determined To Force Them To Change Their Name"

In an interview with Louder, Canadian guitarist Randy Bachman revealed that early in his career, he wanted The Guess Who to be the only “Who” in the music business.

In regards to The Who, Bachman reveals: "When I was in The Guess Who, we found out about this English band called The Who and were determined to force them to change their name. So, we were in London and The Who were playing at The Marquee club. Down we went to confront them. They were being filmed for German TV at that show, so we had to wait around for about four hours.”

44) LYNYRD SKYNYRD Drummer ARTIMUS PYLE Signs With Get Joe Records

The month of May broke news that legendary Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle signed a recording contract with Get Joe Records. The band has a new album on the horizon.

“Artimus is Southern Rock royalty and one of two remaining original members of one of the greatest rock and roll bands that ever lived,” explains Len Snow, President of Get Joe Records. “He is a phenomenal talent who continues to carry the torch for future generations to enjoy. We could not be more pleased to be representing him and his work.”

43) QUEEN's BRIAN MAY - "To Me, It's A Joy That FREDDIE Never Told Us What 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Was About"; Video

Promoting the re-release of his solo album Another World, Queen guitarist Brian May revealed the joy he draws from how his songs are interpreted. He then said how Queen singer Freddie Mercury never told the band what their classic song “Bohemian Rhapsody”, was about.

42) BOB SEGER's '70s Hit That Exposed The Dark Side Of Being A Rockstar; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates

In another episode from the esteemed Professor Of Rock, he digs deep into the Bob Seger hit “Turn The Page” and how the song describes the “dark side of being a rockstar.”

41) DAVID LEE ROTH - Entire Las Vegas Residency Cancelled

January 2022 brought unfortunate news that David Lee Roth cancelled his whole Las Vegas residency at House Of Blues Vegas. He was scheduled to play on January 5, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, and 22.

Roth decided to pull out of the performances due to an abundance of caution because of COVID.

40) OZZY OSBOURNE To Perform Halftime Show Of NFL Kickoff Game On September 8

Ozzy again made waves as it was announced he would be performing at halftime of the NFL kickoff game on September 8. The game was the Los Angeles Rams season opener and came on the eve of the release of his Patient Number 9 album on September 9.

39) TOOL Frontman MAYNARD JAMES KEENAN Gives SAMMY HAGAR And GUY FIERI A Tour Of His Vineyard On New Episode Of Rock & Roll Road Trip

In a clip from the AXS TV show Rock & Roll Road Trip, the unlikely trio of Sammy Hagar and Chef Guy Fieri meet up with Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan to tour his vineyard and food truck. Quite the entertaining clip!

38) Update: OZZY OSBOURNE's Surgery Today Is "To Remove And Realign Pins In His Neck And Back"

In June, Ozzy had a “very major operation” to “remove and realign pins in his neck and back.” Ouch! The legendary Black Sabbath frontman went through a lot in 2022 as a source in Page Six said, “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult. This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019. He’s been in a lot of pain.”

37) OZZY OSBOURNE Has A Falling Out With His Pet Demon; Video

In a story with more levity, Ozzy released a video "I’ve partnered with Omaze to give you the chance to win a car worthy of the Prince Of Darkness - a custom Dodge Demon®!”

