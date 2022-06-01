BraveWords Top News Views: May 2022

May 2022 is firmly in the past and featured eventful and eye-catching stories – so here are the ten most viewed news stories from the past month.

10) JACK OSBOURNE Issues OZZY OSBOURNE Health Update Following Positive Covid-19 Test - "I'll Save The Colourful Language, But He Says It Sucks"

Ozzy Osbourne’s song Jack told the Birmingham Mail that his father was “doing well” and that he’ll “save the colorful language, but he says it sucks” after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

9) Former GUNS N' ROSES Drummer MATT SORUM - "I'm Swinging From The Chandelier, But Unfortunately It Comes Out Of The Ceiling"

Promoting his new autobiography Double Talkin' Jive - True Rock Stories From The Drummer Of Guns N' Roses, The Cult, And Velvet Revolver, drummer Matt Sorum shared a tale from the road while guesting on AXS TV’s “At Home And Social”.

"There's another part of the book where I swing from the chandelier. I was watching Robin Hood - the very old one with Errol Flynn - and I had too much Jagermeister. The scene where he comes down the staircase and swings from the chandelier... I just remember thinking, I could do that. So, I ran across the room, and I catapaulted myself onto the chandelier."

8) ACE FREHLEY - Fan-Filmed Video From Solo Show In New York Surfaces

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley performed a sold-out show at the Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, NY and a 28-minute clip features The Spaceman performing six songs from his set.

7) Late AC/DC Singer BON SCOTT's Family Tried To Talk To Him About His Out Of Control Drinking Prior To His Death

The Daily Mail reported that Bon Scott's younger brother, Derek, is set to talk about the late rock star's tragic death in an upcoming interview for Australian Story.

Speaking to the program in an episode set to air on the ABC on Monday, Derek revealed his family had tried to speak to his brother about his out of control drinking.

Derek explained that their mother, Isa, had spoken to Bon about his excessive drinking in the lead up to his death from acute alcohol poisoning in 1980.

6) RUSH's ALEX LIFESON On Auctioning Off His Guitars - "It Was Probably One Of The Most Difficult Things I’ve Ever Done In My Life"

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson auctioned off 60 vintage guitars as part of Julien’s Auctions’ “Music Icons” auction.

Lifeson told Guitar.com, “It was probably one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done in my life; it was so emotionally difficult packing those guitars up. I cleaned them, polished them, did string changes. I made sure every single one was in tune when it went back in the case, and then I kissed it goodbye."

5) LYNYRD SKYNYRD Drummer ARTIMUS PYLE Signs With Get Joe Records

Get Joe Records announced the signing of Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame drummer Artimus Pyle (best known for Lynyrd Skynyrd).

Pyle, whose musical career spans a half a century, is currently back in the studio with members of The Artimus Pyle Band (now comprised of Scott Raines-guitar/vocals; Jerry Lyda-guitar; Brad Durden-keys/vocals; and Dave Fowler-bass), a group he established in 2010 to honor the music of Ronnie Van Zant’s Lynyrd Skynyrd.

4) AXL ROSE Joins CARRIE UNDERWOOD For Performance Of GUNS N' ROSES Classics At 2022 Stagecoach Festival; Video

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose joined country star Carrie Underwood onstage at the 2022 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, CA to perform GN’R classics “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City”.

3) OZZY OSBOURNE - "I Don’t Want To Drink, Smoke Tobacco, Take Drugs Today, So Today’s Going To Be Okay"

In an interview with Classic Rock, Ozzy Osbourne talks about Black Sabbath, sobriety, burying the hatchet, beating the booze and sticking it to Lollapalooza.

Asked if he was sober for good now the Prince Of Darkness said: "I don’t know. I hope so. I take it one day at a time. If I drink, I’ll drink. But I don’t want to drink today. I don’t want to smoke tobacco today. I don’t want to take drugs today. So today’s going to be okay, I suppose. I don’t know about tomorrow."

2) KISS - Fan-Filmed Footage Of Complete Soundcheck From Hartford, Featuring GENE SIMMONS In A Robe

Gene Simmons performing soundcheck in a robe – this is exactly what happened on May 24 in Hartford, CT as fan-filmed footage surfaced of The Demon all comfy in a robe with KISS readying for their concert.

1) RUSH’s Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson - "We Recently Went Out To Dinner And We Looked At Each Other And We Did A High Five”

In a new interview, Rush singer/bassist Geddy Lee, who is due to publish his memoir next year, discusses his career highlights from the 20-plus years of Classic Rock's lifetime.

When Lee was asked if he was still close with guitarist/bandmate Alex Lifeson, Lee said: "We recently went out to dinner, just the two of us, and we sat down, looked at each other and we did a high five. And it was just like I was sixteen again, driving my mother’s car with Al next to me. We were laughing in seconds. I don’t have another friend like that in my life. That’ll never change."

