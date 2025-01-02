BraveWords Top Stories Of 2024 - #100-#80 Feat. KISS, IRON MAIDEN, DIMMU BORGIR

The curtain has fallen on 2024, but we are not done with the year yet. BraveWords takes a glimpse back at our top 100 most viewed stories of the year. The list features a diverse range of acts, outspoken artists, exciting announcements, drama, and unfortunate, tragic deaths.

#100-#81 features Judas Priest, KISS, Rush, Iron Maiden, Dimmu Borgir, Bon Jovi, and more.

100) JUDAS PRIEST Land On Billboard Chart They've Never Appeared On (full story)

When Judas Priest unleashed the BraveWords #1 album of 2024, Invincible Shield, there was a surprising occurrence when the title track made Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart – a first time for the legendary metallers.

99) KISS – 50 Years Ago Today ABC’s In Concert Aired Band’s First National Television Appearance; Video (full story)

98) DIMMU BORGIR Guitarist GALDER - "After Almost 25 Years... I Have Decided To Leave The Band" (full story)

97) AEROSMITH's STEVEN TYLER Awarded $114K In Attorneys’ Fees In Accuser’s Lawsuit (full story.)

96) TWISTED SISTER’s DEE SNIDER On METALLICA - “These Guys Have Got A Lot Of Heart But They’re Never Gonna Go Anywhere” (full story.)

95) Original ANVIL Guitarist DAVE ALLISON Has Passed Away (full story)

Sad news came in late September 2024 with the death of original Anvil guitarist Dave Allison.

Dave Allison was a member of Anvil for 10 years and recorded seven albums with the band, including classics such as Metal On Metal and Forged In Fire. His final album with the band was the Past And Present live album.

In April 2017, Anvil played the Red Dog in Peterborough, Ontario and were joined for three songs by Dave Allison.

94) First Photo Of SLAYER Guitarist KERRY KING's New Band Revealed (full story)

93) IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON - "I Remember Me And Steve Had The Most Terrific Argument When We Finished Shooting The ‘Number Of The Beast’ Video... We Were Going To Go Outside And Sort Each Other Out" (full story)

92) KISS – Original Photo Used For Killers Album Cover Up For Auction (full story)

The original master photo used for the KISS Killers album cover went up for auction at Gotta Have Rock And Roll in November 2024. The bidding began at $2,000.

Official description: “KISS Killers 1982 Master Original Vintage 1st Generation Photo taken by Barry Levine for Album Cover from the Kiss Art Department Archives -- Measures 22 x 28 -- this is NOT a modern copy this is the photo used for the album cover -- came mounted on thick board with Barry's NY Photo Studio address stamped on backside -- Excellent condition. Comes with a Gotta Have Rock and Roll Certificate of Authenticity.”

91) BRUCE KULICK And ERIC SINGER Confirmed To Perform Together At KISS Cancer Goodbye Benefit (full story)

90) ACE FREHLEY And Fiancée End Their Relationship - "Things Go South, Right?”; Video (full story)

89) GLENN HUGHES Announces Classic DEEP PURPLE Live U.S. Dates For August / September (full story)

88) THE BEATLES Rejected Over 100 Of GEORGE HARRISON' Songs... Then This Single Became Their Second Biggest Hit; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video) (full story)

87) PAT O'BRIEN Now A Permanent Member Of EXHORDER - "I Will Also Be Doing A Solo Project At Some Point," Says Former CANNIBAL CORPSE Guitarist (full story)

86) ANTHRAX Performs RATT's "Round And Round", STEPHEN PEARCY Says He'd "Be Happy" To Perform With Them - "Let's Go Gentlemen"; Video (full story)

85) TESLA's FRANK HANNON Releases Remake Of GARY WRIGHT Classic "Love Is Alive"; Official Music Video Streaming (full story)

84) "I Must Really Be A Witch" - THE PRETTY RECKLESS Vocalist TAYLOR MOMSEN Bitten By Bat While Opening For AC/DC; Video (full story)

Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless was bit by a bat as she was performing the band’s song “Witches Burn” in Sevilla, Spain. The band was the supporting act for the European leg of AC/DC‘s Power Up trek.

Momsen uploaded footage of her encounter with a flying bat on Friday morning, and in the caption she wrote, "So…ROCK AND ROLL MOMENT…in Sevilla Wednesday during “Witches Burn” of all songs… a BAT 🦇 🦇 flew onto me and clung to my leg…in the moment I was performing and had no idea until the incredible crowd kept screaming and pointing…he was cute, but yes he bit me…so rabies shots for the next two weeks 😖😖😖 thanks to all the staff at the hospital who dubbed me #batgirl after seeing it on the local news that morning…more footage to come…that’s one for the books!!!!"

83) GEDDY LEE Discusses Joining RUSH - "I Didn't Know At The Time That I Would Spend The Rest Of My Life With This Crazy Serbian Guy"; Video (full story)

82) KISS' GENE SIMMONS Talks LED ZEPPELIN - "To This Day I Have No Idea What 'Black Dog' Is About, But Who Cares? The Star Is The Riff"; Audio (full story)

81) THE HU Pay Tribute To IRON MAIDEN With Cover Of "The Trooper"; Music Video (full story)

80) RICHIE SAMBORA Living An "Unbelievable" Life After Leaving BON JOVI; Working With Slippery When Wet Mixer BOB ROCK (full story)

Richie Sambora is living his best life since leaving Bon Jovi. A source told People in March 2024 that "personal issues" and stress within the band contributed to why the band's longtime lead guitarist, 64, famously left Bon Jovi in the midst of their world tour in 2013 for personal reasons.

After his departure from Bon Jovi, his life was "unbelievable" as he was able to drive his daughter Ava to school and be there for her "full-time."

Elsewhere in the article, the "insider" says Sambora has been working with musician/producer Bob Rock, who collaborated on Bon Jovi's 1986 album, Slippery When Wet. "Nowadays, he’s a songwriter, so he’s constantly writing, playing," they say. "It's the life of a musician."