BraveWords Top Stories Of 2024 - #79-#60 Feat. JUDAS PRIEST, FLEETWOOD MAC, AEROSMITH

79) DISTURBED Debut Official Music Video For "Don't Tell Me" Feat. HEART's ANN WILSON (full story)

78) JUDAS PRIEST Launch US Leg Of Invincible Shield Tour; Setlist, Video (full story)

77) Vocalist ROBERT FLEISCHMAN Looks Back On VINNIE VINCENT INVASION Debut Album - "It's A Sonic Onslaught Of Orchestrated Chaos" (Video) (full story)

76) Former SCORPIONS And KINGDOM COME Drummer JAMES KOTTAK Dead At 61 (full story)

Sad, tragic news occurred in the beginning of 2024 with the death of Kingdom Come, former Scorpions drummer James Kottak.

Kottak's daughter, Tobi, told TMZ that her father passed away in Louisville, KY - although further details about the exact circumstances weren't immediately available.

Kottak was also part of various touring bands including Warrant, and even Dio for a short run. He was also involved in other various projects, including the band Krunk that he sang lead vocals in and played guitar for in the mid 90’s.

75) MICK MARS Debuts Official Music Video For New Single "Undone" (full story)

74) SEBASTIAN BACH Debuts Music Video For New Single "Freedom" (full story)

73) VAN HALEN "Were Getting Ready To Make Another Record" Following Final 2015 Concert, Says ALEX VAN HALEN (full story)

72) SEBASTIAN BACH Performs SKID ROW Songs At Rainbow Bar & Grill 52nd Anniversary Party; Fan-Filmed Video (full story)

71) ACE FREHLEY Says At Least 50% of KISS Alive! Was Either Resung Or Replayed - “If You Listen Closer To The Album You Can Hear That It's Faked” (full story)

During an interview with The Metal Voice, original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley was asked about the legendary KISS Alive! album being touched up in the studio:

"A lot of it was touched up, 50% of it. At least 50% was re-sung and replayed. I mean and I remember (producer) Eddie Kramer had loops of tape going around microphone stands, going back into these two inch tape machines and each one had three faders and they were dedicated to crowd response. One was really crazy (crowd response) one was midway and one was more subtle. I mean if you listen closer to the album you can hear that it's faked. I didn't fake my live guitar solo that was real. I mean sometimes you sing off key a little in those days, we didn't have auto tune. So if Paul, Gene, Peter or myself sang something a little off, we’d re-sing it in the studio. We just wanted to put out the best product possible. Today in the studio that stuff like that is done without even a thought.

“So many groups today that are performing live and have backing tracks, not just Kiss, plenty of other groups and I don't want to name them because I know them and they're friends of mine. I rather not spill the beans I don't want to disappoint the fans but yeah I I there's a lot I know because I know everybody and I know engineers and guys who do sound for these bands and they tell me the real deal. It used to be like a big a big crime to do that I mean you remember when Milli Vanilli got like booed because they will found out they were lip synching. Things change over the years you know now it's accept it. I don't believe in having backup tracks because I'm too spontaneous."

70) JUDAS PRIEST Debut Official Music Video For "Panic Attack" (full story)

69) Report: SHARON OSBOURNE Attempted Suicide Following OZZY's Affair With Hairdresser (full story)

68) VIXEN And Singer LORRAINE LEWIS Part Ways (full story)

67) ACE FREHLEY's Childhood Friend PEPPY CASTRO On Being Removed From 10,000 Volts Project Following Negative Remarks From Producer STEVE BROWN - "Ace Could Pick His Nose And This Record Would Sell"; Video (full story)

66) Disney Cuts Ties With AEROSMITH, Pulls Plug On Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster (full story)

Disney Tourist Blog reported in late November 2024 of the Walt Disney World announcement that Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster would no longer be starring Aerosmith, as that band will be replaced by the Muppets as a consolation prize for Monstropolis causing the closure of MuppetVision 3D at Hollywood Studios. This covers the details along with past rumors about the ride reimagining that never came to fruition, and competing concepts for the attraction.

For starters, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster (RnRC) has gone down for a multi-month refurbishments in each of the last two years that changed nothing of substance about the attraction. From the outset, Walt Disney World was publicly crystal clear that the theme of the roller coaster was not changing–that it’d still be “Starring Aerosmith.” That it was a routine refurbishment with necessary maintenance to improve reliability and performance.

65) KING DIAMOND Is Preparing U.S. Tour Along With New Album Release By The End Of 2024 (full story)

64) GENE SIMMONS To Play First Post-KISS Show At New Rock & Brews Opening (full story)

63) GEOFF TATE On His Current Relationship With QUEENSRŸCHE, And If He'd Ever Reunite With The Band - "Enough Time Has Gone By Us That Bridges Have Mended"; Video (full story)

62) FIREHOUSE Founding Singer C.J. Snare Dead At 64 (full story)

Firehouse announced the death of singer Carl “C.J.” Snare in early April 2024. He unexpectedly died on April 5 at 64 years old.

The band shared in a statement: “CJ was was arguably one of the best vocal talents of a generation, touring the world with Firehouse nonstop the past 34 years.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Snare family, Katherine Little, friends, and all our beloved fans all over the world.

"'Reach For The Sky' CJ! You will be forever missed by family, friends, fans and your band mates. You’re singing with the angels now."

61) MICK FLEETWOOD On The Impasse Between STEVIE NICKS And LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM - "I Would Love To See A Healing Between Them - And That Doesn’t Have To Take The Shape Of A Tour, Necessarily" (full story)

Speaking in the June issue of MOJO, Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood discussed the rift between Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham and the possibility of the band getting back together.

Nicks told MOJO following the death of Christine McVie, a Fleetwood Mac reunion could no longer happen.

“Without Christine, no can do. There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work,” Nicks told MOJO’s Bob Mehr.

“Even if I thought I could work with Lindsey again, he’s had some health problems,” she continued, referring to Buckingham’s emergency open heart surgery in 2019. “It’s not for me to say, but I’m not sure if Lindsey could do the kind of touring that Fleetwood Mac does, where you go out for a year and half. It’s so demanding.”

“It’s no secret, it’s no title-tattle that there is a brick wall there emotionally,” Fleetwood tells MOJO of the impasse between Buckingham and Nicks, both of whom he stays in contact with. “Stevie’s able to speak clearly about how she feels and doesn’t feel, as does Lindsey. But I’ll say, personally, I would love to see a healing between them – and that doesn’t have to take the shape of a tour, necessarily.”

60) MICHAEL ANTHONY Says They Start Rehearsing Today For The Best Of All Worlds VAN HALEN Tribute Tour (full story)

