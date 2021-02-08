Brazil's ALÍRIO NETTO Signs With Frontiers; JOURNEY Vocalist ARNEL PINEDA Appears On International Debut

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the signing of Brazilian singer Alírio Netto to the label for a multi-album deal. Alirio is an awesome Brazilian singer and actor, who is one of the most recognized rock voices in Brazil and generally an up-and-coming name amongst the greatest singers in the country, regardless of genre. Whether it’s on a stage, in the studio, or performing in musical theatre, Alirio makes a strong impression with his powerful voice, amazing range, and effortless control.

All Things Must Pass will be Alirio’s debut international album. It encompasses a wide array of rock and hard rock styles, always allowing space for great melodies and soaring ballads. The musicians on the album include drummer Adriano Daga (a Grammy award winning producer as well) and bassist Felipe Andreoli (Angra). And none other than Journey vocalist Arnel Pineda appears for a duet on the album.

"I am thrilled and truly heartfelt in being a part of the Frontiers family,” says Alirio. "This album is very special to me, not only for featuring really close friends who are well known worldwide, but specially for the passion and truth I put into every single note of this album. I have to say that this might be the most honest work of my career. Having a record label of this magnitude believe in my music in such a rough moment for the whole world is a huge blessing.”

As a rock singer, Alirio has fronted the band Khallice, who was signed to the prog rock label Magna Carta for the release of their debut album, The Journey. Alirio was also in the metal band Age Of Artemis, who released two albums, one of them produced by renowned singer and producer Edu Falaschi (Angra). More recently, he joined the band Shaman as a replacement for the late Andre Matos.

Alirio has also participated in several musical theatre productions including as the lead, Galileo in We Will Rock You, a musical with songs by Queen. He was also later announced as the new lead singer for the band “Queen Extravaganza”, which led Roger Taylor to comment, “Alirio is not only a superlative singer, he is also a great showman.”

Additionally, Alirio has also played the role of Jesus in the official Mexican production of Jesus Christ Superstar. He also played the role of Judas in the official Brazilian production of the same show, for which he was named 2014's Best Lead Actor by the “Estado de São Paulo” newspaper. This led to doors opening for him in his home country, where features on some of the main TV shows in Brazil soon followed. He performed on the biggest talk show in the country, hosted by Jo Soares, among various other TV shows including Altas Horas, Faustão, The Noite, Jornal Hoje, Jornal do SBT, Jornal da Globo, and Programa Todo Seu.

Frontiers is truly thrilled to have this world class talent join the label Stay tuned for more details in the coming months.