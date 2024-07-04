Brazil's LOSS To Release Human Factor Album In August

Brazil's Loss will release their new album, Human Factor, on August 23.

The sound of the band is rock influenced by the classics but with modern references. Marcelo Loss's heavy vocal and remarkable bass added to Adriano Avelar's powerful guitar and Teddy Bronsky's consistent drumming give rise to a sound that takes us back to the origins of the style, but brings a breath of modernity to rock. The three musicians show in the songs all their influences: classic rock, stoner, metal, hard rock, groove and so on.

Tracklisting:

"Reboot"

"Segredos"

"Hold Me"

"Leaving"

"Material Delight"

"The Storm"

"Right Or Wrong"

"Deus"

"Novena"

"The Mirror"

"Human Factor"

Loss is:

Marcelo Loss: Vocals

Adriano Avelar: Guitars

Teddy Bronsky: Drums

(Photo - Flavio Charchar)