Brazil's WARRED Release "Controlling My Head" Music Video

Sao Paulo, Brazil-based metal band, Warred, have released their new single, "Controlling My Head", to be featured on the band's upcoming album, The Siren, out May 19. A video for the track can be found below.

"Controlling My Head" portrays the way people behave when facing the impositions made by society, so they can act like they agree with that. The lyrics show "the anguish of these people for trying to show what others want. It can be on their appearance, their ideology, but the important thing is to show others what they don't necessarily like, feel or think, as long as it goes with those impositions", according to singer Pedro Mion.

With a southern rock intro, a heavy - but cadenced pace, and with one of the strongest choruses on the album, "Controlling My Head" brings more examples of different influences of the band's members.

The single was recorded at Dual Noise Studios in Sao Paulo with renowned Brazilian metal producer Rogerio Wecko, and the video was shot at the theater inside the Morumbi Stadium, in Sao Paulo, featuring the actress Fernanda Santos, filmed, directed and edited by Jorge Torres and Raul Jacomini from Riff Filmes.

Warred was founded in 2012 by young band members and long time friends Arthur and Rodrigo. They both shared the same passion for old school metal bands such as Iron Maiden, Metallica, Judas Priest and more. After a few changes in the band formation, since 2020, the band stablished their identity, mixing the old school metal with modern metal influences.