Brazilians MAYARA PUERTAS And PAULA CARREGOSA Release Metal Version Of "Barbie Girl"

Getting into the mood of one of the most anticipated new films, vocalist Mayara Puertas and guitarist Paula Carregosa deliver the hit "Barbie Girl Death Metal". The song is available on all digital platforms and gets an incredible music video, full of animation, femininity and lots of pink.

The song is a well-thought-out satire of the classic "Barbie Girl", released in 1997 by the band Aqua. This version features the pink world mixed with the heavy metal world, with lyrics created by Mayara Puertas. Girls are often called "metal barbies" - Simone Simons even mentioned this in interviews - so Mayara Puertas used this hook in the lyrics to say that regardless of appearance, girls like metal and this is part of everyday life of each.

"I also used a joke in the lyrics: 'While you complain about me, I play faster than Herman Lee', the guitarist from Dragonforce who plays super fast, and one of Paula's trademarks is the fast arpeggios... She is the my 'Herman Lee' and I really admire the way she stands up to sexist comments on the Internet and dedicates herself more and more to evolving on her instrument. This is the message we want to convey, your appearance doesn't matter, wear pink and listen to extreme metal, it's all right," says Mayara.