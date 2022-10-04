Brazil’s SCARS To Release First Ever Live Album

Legendary Brazilian thrashers Scars, who have in their resume more than three decades of history in the metal scene, as well as great releases throughout their career, have announced the release of their first-ever official live album, entitled Violent Tour 2022: Live In Sao Paulo.

This release closes the cycle of the album Predatory, released two years ago via Brutal Records (USA/Canada) in partnership with Proper Music (Europe) and Voice Music (Brazil). Many music videos, lyric videos, appearances in online festivals during the pandemic, singles, rarities box and a mini tour called Violent Tour 2022, featuring all their classics, new tracks and especially showing the strength of the current lineup.

Violent Tour 2022: Live In Sao Paulo, the band's first official record with lead guitarist Ricardo Lima, was recorded at Iglesia La Borratxeria, in Sao Paulo/SP, in July of this year, and will go down in history not only as a true consecration to Brazilian thrash metal, but also as a "big thank you" to all the loyal and mad fans who, in addition to following the band for all these years, witnessed this event with a lot of energy.

Violent Tour 2022: Live In Sao Paulo is also available for sale in digital format through Bandcamp and will also be released in physical format in the first half of 2023.

About the album, Alex Zeraib comments, "It was an intense experience to record this album live, because being on stage, knowing that you are being recorded, requires more focus and concentration, thus taking my attention away from the show itself, especially knowing that we wouldn't have overdubs in the mix, that is, we couldn't go wrong for being our first official live record. In the end, everything worked out and we managed to leave the feeling of that night very present in the recording, with the participation of the audience, some mistakes on our part imperceptible to the fans, counting on the hi-hat to start the sounds, in short, everything a live performance must have."

Ricardo Lima (guitarist) comments that "a special setlist was created for the shows we did on our post-pandemic mini tour. We even played ‘The Nether Hell’ in full as a surprise to the fans! It was very special and rewarding for me, because I knew it would be recorded for what would become my debut on an official Scars record. The audience was very participatory and energetic, which made it easier for us to create the necessary synergy for a remarkable performance!"

In celebration of this great record, Regis F. (vocals), Alex Zeraib (guitar), Ricardo Lima (guitar), Marcelo "Mitche" (bass) and Joao Gobo (drums) released the first single taken from the album, Violent Show (Live In Sao Paulo), which mixes professional 4K footage by Starship Videos, with footage sent by the fans themselves present in a total of 12 different cameras in the final editing.

Tracklisting:

“Intro / Ancient Power”

“Return To The Killing Ground”

“Armageddon”

“Nether Hell”

“Violent Show”

“Legions (Forgotten By The Gods)”

“Predatory”

“Creatures That Come Alive In The Dark”

“Warfare”

“Hidden Roots Of Evil”

“Violent Show”: