Brazil’s TELLUS TERROR Releases “Empty Nails” Video

The Brazilian symphonic death/black metal band Tellus Terror is celebrating the release of their second full-length studio album, the conceptual DEATHinitive Love AtmosFEAR, with the debut of a new music video for the dark and powerful song "Empty Nails".

The music video was shot while the band was performing at the João Bosco Cultural Arena in Vista Alegre, Rio de Janeiro, as a support act for American singer Tim "Ripper" Owens, a former member of Judas Priest, at an event produced by THC Productions, organized by Themys Barros and Bruna Rocha.

"Empty Nails" tells the story of an 89-year-old man dealing with the loss of his beloved wife in a song that delves into the depths of human pain. At her funeral, he discovers that she had been cheating on him over the years, adding to his torment. Upon his return home, he removes from the walls the pictures of false moments of happiness with his recently deceased and unfaithful wife, leaving only empty nails on the walls. As an elderly man, he realizes that he is too old to recreate his happiness, inheriting his wife's painful anticipation of loneliness and death.

Sharing his perspective on the song, the band's vocalist and lyricist Felipe Borges said: "‘Empty Nails’ is an emotional journey of hurting and losing. We wanted to convey the intensity of these feelings not only through the music but also through the visual storytelling of the music video."

DEATHinitive Love AtmosFEAR marks an evolution in the sonic and visual identity of Tellus Terror, combining elements of symphonic death/black metal with a dense, harmonious, and engaging conceptual lyrical approach that oscillates between the delicate (loving) and the malicious (diabolical), conceptually and chronologically in a troubled human life. Released by Xaninho Discos, the album is now available on all music streaming platforms and in physical CD format.

"This new album brings a dark, gloomy, malevolent, and vampiric aura to its essence, while addressing an unusual theme in extreme metal, both in a negative and positive way, which is love and how it affects our lives in different ways throughout our life cycle,” concludes Felipe.

(Photo – Diogo Yoshio)