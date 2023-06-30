Brazil’s TORTURE SQUAD Announce Devilish Album; SEPULTURA’s ANDREAS KISSER To Guest On Track

Time To Kill Records has announced the signing of Brazilian death-thrashers Torture Squad for the release of their new album Devilish in 2023.

Devilish is an album surrounded by a dark atmosphere, its lyrics show urges experienced in our century, such as the constant degradation of the Amazon rainforest and the population increasingly affected by psychological illnesses such as anxiety and depression. At the same time, it opens windows of escape for an imaginary world inspired by games, series and fiction books.

In their second album with the new lineup, Mayara Puertas (Voice), Rene Simionato (Guitar), Castor (Bass) and Amilcar Christófaro (Drums) transcend the sound of extreme metal with maturity, incorporating progressive metal, influences from Brazilian music and symphonic elements.

The album also honors Brazilian heroes with a participation of Andreas Kisser (Sepultura) in the track “Buried Alive”, and a tribute to Rickson Gracie the resilient fighter of Jiu Jitsu considered one of the greatest legends in this sport, the theme of the track “Warrior”. The band also mobilized several musicians related to indigenous causes in their country to collaborate on the song "Uatumã", making an appeal for the preservation of the Amazon in a song that flows in a powerful way with the speeches of the indigenous leader Raoni Metuktire and tribal rhythms.

For the cover art, the band had Marcelo Vasco, a Brazilian illustrator who has already created artworks for Slayer, Dimmu Borgir, Soulfly among others.

Watch for more details on the new album release, new tour updates, and more news on other upcoming Torture Squad activities to be posted shortly.

Line-up:

Mayara Puertas - Vocals

Rene Simionato - Guitar

Castor - Bass

Amilcar Christófaro - Drums