BREAKFAST FOR CHAMPIONS Feat. SNOWY SHAW, MAGNUS OLSFELT Announce New Mini-Album

Breakfast For Champions - the punk rock duo side project of Magnus Olsfelt (ex-The Crown) and Snowy Shaw (solo artist, ex- King Diamond, Therion, Mercyful Fate, Notre Dame, Dream Evil, Sabaton, Memento Mori, Dimmu Borgir) released their first single and video in late 2023, the second one a few months later and now at last comes their mini-album, with the tongue-in-cheek title, Bubblegum Punk-Rock For People Who've Grown Out Of Death Metal. Vol III.

A vehicle where the two get to express a little different style of music than what they're normally known for, and an opportunity to make good use of influences from more old school garage rock and punk genres.

Check out the video for the first single, "Street Jeans". Stream the second single, "The Dirty Deeds Of A Wrathchild Named Boom!".

