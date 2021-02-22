Breaking Bad Star RJ MITTE Expresses His Love Of SLAYER - "I've Met KERRY KING Many Times... Had Some Tequila With Him"; Video

Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte opened up about his love for metal and Slayer in a new interview with The Cassius Morris Show. Watch below.

When asked to pick one entertainer to switch abilities with (hypothetically), Mitte replied: "Kerry King from Slayer, man. That would be wild. I've seen some of their (Slayer) shows. I've actually met Kerry King many times, and had some tequila with him."

(Kerry King photo - Chad Lee Photography)