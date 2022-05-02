BREAKING IN A SEQUENCE Feat. Former KORN Drummer DAVID SILVERIA Release Music Video For New Single "Leave Me Be"

Alternative hard rock/metal bandm Breaking In A Sequence, had released the official video for their single, "Leave Me Be". The single is off of their new EP, Defy The Algorithm, released back in April. Watch the clip below.

Breaking In A Sequence is based out of Huntington Beach, California and features drummer David Silveria, bassist Chris Dorame, guitarists Joe Taback and Mike Martin. The band formed after a worldwide vocalist search led them to recruit Rich Nguyen. The band’s diverse musicality is backed by Silveria’s signature groove and neatly wrapped together by captivating vocal melodies.

Defy The Algorithm EP tracklisting:

"Twine"

"Surprise"

"Worn Down"

"Antibodies"

"Leave Me Be"

"Naive"

"Leave Me Be" video:

Breaking In A Sequence is:

Rich Nguyen - Vocals

David Silveria - Drums

Joe Taback - Guitar / Backup Vocals

Mike Martin - Guitar

Chris Dorame - Bass