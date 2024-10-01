BRET MICHAELS - Behind The Scenes At "The Rock, The Jock & The Talk"; Video

Earlier this year, Bret Michaels announced the new program, The Rock, The Jock & The Talk, coming this fall. The program will feature Michaels ("The Rock"), Jay Glazer ("The Jock"), and Raine Michaels ("The Talk").

Today, Michaels shares the video below, stating: "So excited for The Rock, The Jock & The Talk... Covering everything from sports to aliens to all things in between, give us a topic and we’ll do a deep dive. Enjoy the trainwreck-worthy viewing of this pre-production meeting!"

Watch the video below, and stay tuned for further details.