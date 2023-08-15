BRET MICHAELS - Fans And Critics Agree That The Parti-Gras Tour Was A Success Of All Killer Hits, No Filler And A Night Of Nothing But A Good Time!

Music icon Bret Michaels, hot off the recent Stadium Tour, the son of a veteran and a lifelong type 1 diabetic, is well-documented for his unbroken upbeat spirit, charitable donations in each city he performs and constantly delivering a positive high-energy show of big hits for the fans. His creation of this summer’s Parti-Gras Tour was no exception, a unique concept which Michaels produced and created that seamlessly intertwined his Poison and solo hits with those of other great artists and friends that joined the tour including Journey, Sugar Ray, Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship. Although considered at different ends of the musical spectrum, the fans seem to feel that both Bret Michaels and Taylor Swift have delivered the feel-good tours of summer 2023.

Rick Franks, President of North American Touring at Live Nation, states, “Bret Michaels debut Summer 2023 Parti-Gras Tour, which was created and produced by Bret, was a fantastic first-year success for his concept in select cities. In fact, in true Bret Michaels fashion, he over-delivered. As Bret promised me while he was on the 2022 Stadium Tour, he absolutely brought a celebration of the fans, the bands and the music to create a night of all-killer hits, no filler.”

“I could not have had a better time this summer,” said Michaels. “With three generations of fans coming together for an awesome night of big hits and big fun – it truly has been the feel-good tour of the summer I wanted it to be.”

Read more, and see photos, at BretMichaels.com.