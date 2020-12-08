BRET MICHAELS Issues Warning To Fans - "Beware Of Scammers... Bret Will Not And Does Not Have Any 'Secret' Accounts To Contact You From"; Video

Bret Michaels' Michaels Entertainment Group has released the video below, along with the following message:

"All of us at Michaels Entertainment Group have been made aware of many people who believed that they were contacted by the real Bret Michaels through social media, chat services, text messages, or email.

"Please be careful sharing your personal information with anyone. Watch out for scams collecting your information. For every fake profile we have removed, two, three, four more appear and we start the process over and over again.

"Please be diligent. Bret will not and does not have any 'secret' accounts to contact you from. The scammers are manipulating photos and other media to make you believe it is him.

"As scammers become more and more bold, it is ever more important that you be careful. Stay tuned for more information and as always, please visit bretmichaels.com for all the official social channels and email addresses.

"If you have any questions about someone contacting you posing as Bret Michaels or a member of his staff or management, please email us at scams@bretmichaels.com (or visit here)."