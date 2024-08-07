BRET MICHAELS Pays Visit To Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp (Photos)

PennLive.com is reporting that Pennsylvania native, Bret Michaels, made his way to western Pennsylvania on Tuesday to spend some time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The lead singer of Poison was spotted hanging out at the team’s training practice in Latrobe.

Pittsburgh Steelers shared a few photos of Michaels’s visit via Facebook with the caption, “Shoutout, Bret Michaels, for joining us today at #SteelersCamp.”

Bret Michaels performs next on Friday, August 9 at Buffalo Chip Campground in Sturgis, SD. Find his complete live itinerary here.