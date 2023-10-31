BRET MICHAELS Talks Skin Cancer Scare - "I Didn't Think That What Became Something Was Anything; Luckily, I Went And Got That Check-Up"

Poison frontman, Bret Michaels, recently revealed that a recent health check-up resulted in the diagnosis of skin cancer. Bret is crediting late musician Jimmy Buffett - who recently passed away at 76, battling a rare, aggressive skin cancer called Merkel Cell Carcinoma - for prompting him to see his doctor.

Guesting on Elliot In The Morning, Michaels opened up about the cancer scare, saying "I'm a believer that if you applied (sunscreen) once - this is old-school thinking - if I cover this once in the morning, I'm sure after 12 hours in the sun, it's still working, and it turns out I was wrong. It turns out that my information was incorrect."

"I say this to everybody out there: you've gotta live, you've gotta enjoy yourself, and I found that balance. What happened to me... I didn't think that what became something was anything. I was like, 'That isn't anything....' and the stuff I thought might be something turned out it was nothing. So I leave it into the professionals' hands. Luckily, I went and got that checkup, or it may not have turned out where they got to the margins."

Michaels recently shared the following via social media:

"Just knowing that I absolutely love the outdoors & the sun but with the recent passing of my friend Jimmy Buffett, I decided it was time for a more recent check up of something I thought was nothing.

Turns out, it was something. But, thanks to an incredible discovery & biopsy by my doctor Darren West and a quick reaction for this procedure on Friday just before the Texas show, I'm here to say that there's not enough words of gratitude for all that doctors do for so many of us which not only may have saved my life but surely extended it and, although not completely out of the woods yet, I feel strongly all will be great.

Much love & gratitude to my family that encouraged me to get this check up.

So... to all my friends that love the outdoors & the sun as much as I do - all I can say is, get checked so we can keep living & rocking the outdoors. You are never out of the fight until the fight is out of you… Remain unbroken, my friends!

Second pic is me ready to rock within 24 hours - advanced medicine is incredible."🤘

