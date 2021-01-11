BRET MICHAELS Warns Against Online Imposters - "Please Do Not Fall For These Scumbags"; Video

Bret Michaels has released a new video, warning fans of online Bret Michaels imposters. Hear what he has to say in the clip below:

Isn't it time to escape to a simpler era? Isn't it about time to treat yourself to a full day of fun... ’80s style? On January 30, The Radical Sabbatical is just what we need right now, so get ready for the party to kick off a brand new year! Your ticket gives you full access to an all-day extravaganza of A-list musical performances, games, arts, prizes, activities and personal connection!

Sebastian Bach will host Vinyl Wino - a virtual wine and music pairing from his house to yours. Bret Michaels will deliver Nothin' But A Good Time as he performs his greatest hits from his home studio. Lita Ford, The First Lady Of Rock, will rock out for your enjoyment. Photographer Mark Weiss will offer an inside look at his book, The Decade That Rocked.

Get your tickets now at this location.