BRIAN MAY And ROGER TAYLOR Announce QUEEN EXTRAVAGANZA Lineup

Phil McIntyre presents Queen Extravaganza, the official Queen tribute band produced by Roger Taylor and Brian May. Today, this much-loved band announced a new date in Cornwall to add to their 2024 tour. The news comes as the official Queen-approved band release the names of their highly-anticipated lineup.

The group, who have been touring for over a decade, are made up of gifted musicians, all of whom have been hand-picked by Roger Taylor and Brian May to perform the magical songs from one of the biggest bands in the world… in fact in history! And so, we can reveal that the accomplished lineup of talent chosen by Queen for next year’s tour are Nick Radcliffe on guitar, François-Olivier Doyon on bass, George Farrar on drums and Alirio Netto and Gareth Taylor on vocals. Darren Reeves is the touring musical director.

The stellar line-up of rock’s second-finest band and the finest tribute show will be heading out on their jam-packed 2024 tour, which will now include Hall for Cornwall on March 17. Tickets for the Cornwall show will be on sale from September 11, here.

Renowned for touring all over the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Brazil and Europe, Queen Extravaganza has earned much love and respect from their devoted and ever-growing fan base. Millions of Queen dedicated fans compare the experience as being the closest they can possibly get to the original.

This spectacular 90-minute show features more than 20 Queen classics drawn from the band’s biggest hits: "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Another One Bites The Dust", "Crazy Little Thing Called Love", "Under Pressure", "We Will Rock You", "We Are The Champions", "Radio Ga Ga", "Somebody To Love" and "Killer Queen" as well as other fan favourites.

Always a night to remember, for Queen fans across the world it really is A Kind Of Magic! Queen Extravaganza kick off their tour in February 2024, find the full list of dates here.