BRIAN TICHY Remembers VINNIE PAUL - "His Groove Was Deep And Thick"

Drummer Brian Tichy (The Dead Daisies, Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol) recently took to social media to share a few of his memories of the late, great Vinnie Paul (Pantera, Damageplan, Hellyeah), who passed away in 2018 at the age of 54.

Tichy's post reads:

"Vinnie Paul’s Pearl signature snare he sent me back in 2006. This one was badly scorched in the fire I had in 2019. I was never going to play it. I just had it out for show as it was such a thoughtful gift from him!

I knew Vinnie since ‘92, met him as a fan, and absolutely loved everything about his drumming and Pantera!

He was my fave metal drummer. His groove was deep and thick. He was precise, consistent, made up great parts and kept all that together live every night, every tour, every year, no matter what!

I have many great memories of all the times we hung out. Man, 2 stand out. I had two back to back gigs in Vegas with 2 separate bands. My hardware got thrown in band #2’s trailer and I didn’t realize it until I pulled into Vegas w my drums, but no hardware! How did I miss that? I don’t know! I texted Vinnie. He gave me his address and said to go to his place. He wasn’t home, but his bud Bridog, who I did not yet know was there. Vinnie updated him on the issue, and Vinnie told me to go into his bedroom and take apart his kit and take what I wanted!

Come on! How nice is that!!

The last time we saw each other he came to a Moby Dicks show and we went back to his place at like 3am and had an Air Hockey battle! And there is the time I rode on he and Dime’s bus during the Ozzfest. Worst hangover ever…. Woke up on the front lounge floor, AC cranked, freezing, lost my phone, they found in two weeks later behind some bread in a cupboard… haha…. Ok, that’s 3 stories but who’s counting…!

Oh and him coming to Foreigner and taking me out drinking after. And driving 8 hours in a limo to see Billy Idol, and I turn around and he’s there playing my floor toms! Didn’t know he was coming! Haha …

Anyone who knew Vince misses him!

Such a great guy! And if ya haven’t, go listen to “Becoming” for one of the most unique and inventive double kick grooves ever! [🥁] [👍🏼] [💪🏼]

RIP VINCE! [❤️] This snare brings great memories back. I’ll clean this snare up as best I can…"