BRIDEAR - Four Camera Mix Of Entire Marrickville, Australia Show Streaming

Japanese metal sensations, Bridear, performed at the Marrickville Bowling Club in Marrickville, Australia on November 2nd supporting Dream Evil. A four camera mix of the entire show, courtesy of Bobmetallicafreak Productions can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Still Burning"

"Road"

"Braver Words"

"Born Again"

"Scar Of Reunion"

"Ghoul"

"Ignite"

Bridear recently released a brand-new music video for "Braver Words", the second single from this year’s epic album, Born Again, out now on Psychomanteum Records.

The video accompanies the announcement of a headline tour of Europe in March and April 2025. The Into the World Forever tour will power through France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Poland, Czech Republic and the Netherlands before continuing through the UK.

"Braver Words", with its intense riffs, powerful vocal hooks, and dazzling twin-guitar solo, is the perfect song for announcing the band’s return to Europe. Lead singer Kimi states: "This song is a celebration of strength and perseverance. The video captures the energy and vibe of not just the song but also our live shows!"

Bassist Haru adds: "This video is a celebration of our live performances, and it’s an invitation for everyone to come see us when we head back overseas in 2025. We can’t wait to see all of our fans in Europe and the UK!"

Born Again has also just been released on limited edition red and black splatter vinyl. It can be purchased exclusively via at PsychoShop.net.

The Into the World Forever tour kicked off in Australia in October 2024 when Bridear supported metal icons, Dream Evil, before returning to Japan for a run of successful headline shows.

Tour dates:

March

19 - Paris, France - Backstage

20 - Strasbourg, France - Maison Blue

21 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

23 - Vienna, Austria - Chelsea

25 - Munich, Germany - Rote Sonne

28 - Berlin, Germany - Roadrunner Paradise

29 - Warsaw, Poland - Club Potok

30 - Prague, Czech Republic - Chapeau Rouge

April

1 - Bochum, Germany - Trompete

2 - The Hague, Netherlands – Musicon

4 - Glasgow, Scotland - Stereo

5 - Newcastle, England - Cluny2

6 - Manchester, England - Deaf Institute

9 - Huddersfield, England - The Parish

10 - Birmingham, England - The Flapper

11 - Bristol, England - The Exchange

12 - London, England - The Underworld