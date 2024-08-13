BRIGHTON ROCK To Be Inducted Into Niagara Falls Arts & Culture Wall Of Fame

Hard rockers Brighton Rock, provocative photographer Evergon and the late singer/actress Denise Matthews (a.k.a. Vanity) will join the Niagara Falls Arts & Culture Wall Of Fame this year, reports Niagara Falls Review reporter John Law.

They’ll be inducted during a November 7 ceremony at the Wall Of Fame’s new home, The Exchange. It will be the first additions to the wall since dancer/director Wendy Leard was inducted two years ago.

Previously on display at the Niagara Square mall, the Wall Of Fame was temporarily housed at the Niagara Falls Public library during the long construction of the city’s new arts hub The Exchange. It was finally unveiled, with newly designed plaques, at The Exchange’s grand opening in February.

Brighton Rock’s recognition comes nearly 40 years after their debut album, 1986’s Young, Wild and Free, made them one of Canada’s biggest “hair metal” bands. They scored a huge Canadian hit two years later with the power ballad “One More Try”.

In a joint statement, co-founders Stevie Skreebs and Greg Fraser called it “a privilege and an honour” to join the Wall Of Fame.

“We are eternally grateful to be included among such creative and illustrious artists. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts, we are truly humbled.”