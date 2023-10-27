BRING ME THE HORIZON Live At Rock Am Ring 2023: Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Show Streaming

Bring Me The Horizon performed at Rock Am Ring 2023 on June 4th in Nürburg, Germany. Pro-shot video of the band's entire show cam be viewed below.

Setlist:

"AmEN!"

"Teardrops"

"House of Wolves"

"Mantra"

"Dear Diary"

"Parasite Eve"

"Shadow Moses"

"1x1"

"Lost"

"One Day The Only Butterflies Left Will Be In Your Chest As You March Towards Your Death" (with Spiritbox)

"Nihilist Blues" (with Spiritbox)

"Die4u"

"Kingslayer"

"Drown"

"Throne"

"Can You Feel My Heart"