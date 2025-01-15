BRIT FLOYD's 2025 World Tour Will Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of PINK FLOYD's Wish You Were Here; North American Trek Kicks Off In April

Brit Floyd returns to the stage in 2025 with their biggest and most spectacular production to date, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Pink Floyd's iconic album, Wish You Were Here, complete with the group’s award-winning laser and light show, massive circular screen, inflatables, and theatrics. In addition, Brit Floyd this summer will collaborate and perform on a massive double-bill run of five shows throughout iconic venues in California and Nevada with musician/producer-icon, Alan Parsons.

Presented by Palladium Entertainment, this year’s celebration of the Wish You Were Here album will kick off with dates in the UK beginning February 19 in Manchester, UK and ending March 9 at Symphony Hall in Birmingham ahead of the group’s US shows. The tour will honor the iconic album (released in 1975) which features four of Pink Floyd’s most beloved songs - “Shine On You Crazy Diamond,” “Welcome To The Machine,” “Have A Cigar” and “Wish You Were Here” - and is widely regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time.

Every night, in a two-and-a-half-hour-plus show, Brit Floyd will perform the music of Wish You Were Here as well as classic tracks from Pink Floyd's magnificent catalog of albums, including Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Animals, The Division Bell, Meddle, and more.

The assembled band of musicians that audiences have come to love and respect worldwide over the years will take to the stage to perform note-for-note renditions of all the classic Pink Floyd tracks. The ensemble includes Brit Floyd’s long-time guitarist/lead vocalist and musical director Damian Darlington, bassist/lead vocalist Ian Cattell, and Canadian Idol Winner vocalist Eva Avila, along with the other expert musicians who have joined the ranks of Brit Floyd over the last decade.

In the past, touring musicians from both Pink Floyd and Roger Waters’ touring band have shared the stage with Brit Floyd in the US, UK, and Europe. They include Pink Floyd bassist/vocalist Guy Pratt, backing vocalists Durga McBroom, and Roberta Freeman; Pink Floyd saxophonist Scott Page; Hammond organist/keyboardist Harry Waters (who will join Brit Floyd for 30 shows: 10 in the UK and 20 in the US); and drummer Graham Broad, who are both from Roger Waters touring band. Expect to see some of these artists making guest appearances on the 2025 dates.

Having performed over 1,200 shows since their launch in Liverpool, England in January 2011, Brit Floyd have circled the world, sold out tours across Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and the Middle East. They have performed concerts at some of the world's greatest venues, including London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall, the awe-inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado; the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles; and 'The Showplace of the Nation,’ NYC's Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. The Brit Floyd show has become a phenomenon, widely regarded by many as the world's greatest rock tribute experience.

Brit Floyd’s 2025 tour dates are listed below.

February

19 - Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall

20 - Glasgow, UK - Pavillion

22 - Dunfermline, UK - Alhambra Theatre

24 - Northampton, UK - The Derngate

25 - London, UK - Barbican - (with Harry Waters)

27 - Poole, UK - Lighthouse - (with Harry Waters)

28 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall - (with Harry Waters)

March

1 - Cardiff, UK - New Theatre - (with Harry Waters)

3 - Liverpool, UK - Philharmonic Hall - (with Harry Waters)

4 - Leicester, UK - De Montfort Hall - (with Harry Waters)

6 - Basingstoke, UK - The Anvil - (with Harry Waters)

7 - Guildford, UK - G LIve - (with Harry Waters)

8 - Scunthorpe, UK - Baths Hall - (with Harry Waters)

9 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall - (with Harry Waters)

April

10 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena

11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center

12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center

13 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic

15 - Rochester, NY - Auditorium Theatre

16 - Montreal, QC - Place Des Artes

18 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Concert Hall

19 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama

21 - London, ON - Canada Life Place

22 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

23 - Buffalo, NY - Shea’s PAC

25 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

26 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

27 - Wilkes Barre, PA - F.M Kirby

28 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theatre

30 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Events Center

May

1 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Events Center

2 - Baltimore, Theatre - Lyric Theatre

3 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live Etess Arena

5 - Syracuse - The OnCenter Cruse Hinds

6 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Centre

7 - Providence, RI - The Vets

9 - Hershey, PA - The Giant Center

10 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

11 - Durham, NC - DPAC

13 - Daytona Beach, FL - Peabody Auditorium

14 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

16 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckhard Hall

17 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore

18 - Melbourne, FL - King Center

20 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

21 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre

22 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy PAC

23 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

24 - Huber Heights - The Rose Music Hall

27 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Music Hall

29 - Detroit, MI - The Fox Theatre

30 - Waukegan, IL - Genessee Theatre

31 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre

June

1 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre

3 - Kansas City, MO - Midlands

5 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Sold Out)

7 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

9 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findley Auto Center

July

10 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

11 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre - (with Alan Parsons)

12 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre - (with Alan Parsons)

13 - Henderson, NV - Lees Family Forum

15 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort - (with Alan Parsons)

16 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort - (with Alan Parsons)

18 - Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre - (with Alan Parsons)

19 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

20 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery

22 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

23 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live

24 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

26 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

27 - Boise, ID - Egyptian

29 - Salt Lake City - Maverik Arena

31 - Alburquerque, NM - Kiva Theatre

August

1 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel PAC

2 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits - Moody

3 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

5 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

6 - Shreveport, LA - Municipal Theatre

7 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theatre

9 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C Smith Concert Hall

10 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

12 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheatre

14 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavillion

15 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavillion

16 - Interlochen, OH - Center for the Performing Arts

19 - Saratoga Springs - Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center

20 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre

21 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre

22 - Hampton Beach, NH - Casino Ballroom

25 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger PAC

26 - Wilmington, NC - Wilson Center

27 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

28 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

(Photo - Andy Robbins)