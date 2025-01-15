BRIT FLOYD's 2025 World Tour Will Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of PINK FLOYD's Wish You Were Here; North American Trek Kicks Off In April

January 15, 2025, 8 minutes ago

Brit Floyd returns to the stage in 2025 with their biggest and most spectacular production to date, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Pink Floyd's iconic album, Wish You Were Here, complete with the group’s award-winning laser and light show, massive circular screen, inflatables, and theatrics. In addition, Brit Floyd this summer will collaborate and perform on a massive double-bill run of five shows throughout iconic venues in California and Nevada with musician/producer-icon, Alan Parsons.

Presented by Palladium Entertainment, this year’s celebration of the Wish You Were Here album will kick off with dates in the UK beginning February 19 in Manchester, UK and ending March 9 at Symphony Hall in Birmingham ahead of the group’s US shows. The tour will honor the iconic album (released in 1975) which features four of Pink Floyd’s most beloved songs - “Shine On You Crazy Diamond,” “Welcome To The Machine,” “Have A Cigar” and “Wish You Were Here” - and is widely regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time.

Every night, in a two-and-a-half-hour-plus show, Brit Floyd will perform the music of Wish You Were Here as well as classic tracks from Pink Floyd's magnificent catalog of albums, including Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Animals, The Division Bell, Meddle, and more.

The assembled band of musicians that audiences have come to love and respect worldwide over the years will take to the stage to perform note-for-note renditions of all the classic Pink Floyd tracks. The ensemble includes Brit Floyd’s long-time guitarist/lead vocalist and musical director Damian Darlington, bassist/lead vocalist Ian Cattell, and Canadian Idol Winner vocalist Eva Avila, along with the other expert musicians who have joined the ranks of Brit Floyd over the last decade.

In the past, touring musicians from both Pink Floyd and Roger Waters’ touring band have shared the stage with Brit Floyd in the US, UK, and Europe. They include Pink Floyd bassist/vocalist Guy Pratt, backing vocalists Durga McBroom, and Roberta Freeman; Pink Floyd saxophonist Scott Page; Hammond organist/keyboardist Harry Waters (who will join Brit Floyd for 30 shows: 10 in the UK and 20 in the US); and drummer Graham Broad, who are both from Roger Waters touring band. Expect to see some of these artists making guest appearances on the 2025 dates.

Having performed over 1,200 shows since their launch in Liverpool, England in January 2011, Brit Floyd have circled the world, sold out tours across Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and the Middle East. They have performed concerts at some of the world's greatest venues, including London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall, the awe-inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado; the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles; and 'The Showplace of the Nation,’ NYC's Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. The Brit Floyd show has become a phenomenon, widely regarded by many as the world's greatest rock tribute experience.

Brit Floyd’s 2025 tour dates are listed below.

February
19 - Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall               
20 - Glasgow, UK - Pavillion              
22 - Dunfermline, UK - Alhambra Theatre            
24 - Northampton, UK - The Derngate                 
25 - London, UK - Barbican - (with Harry Waters)
27 - Poole, UK - Lighthouse - (with Harry Waters)
28 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall - (with Harry Waters)

March
1 - Cardiff, UK - New Theatre - (with Harry Waters)
3 - Liverpool, UK - Philharmonic Hall - (with Harry Waters)
4 - Leicester, UK - De Montfort Hall - (with Harry Waters)
6 - Basingstoke, UK - The Anvil - (with Harry Waters)
7 - Guildford, UK - G LIve - (with Harry Waters)
8 - Scunthorpe, UK - Baths Hall - (with Harry Waters)
9 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall - (with Harry Waters)

April
10 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena                 
11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center           
12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center           
13 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic               
15 - Rochester, NY - Auditorium Theatre                
16 - Montreal, QC - Place Des Artes              
18 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Concert Hall               
19 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama             
21 - London, ON - Canada Life Place             
22 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center             
23 - Buffalo, NY - Shea’s PAC               
25 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre               
26 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre              
27 - Wilkes Barre, PA - F.M Kirby         
28 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theatre              
30 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Events Center             

May
1 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Events Center              
2 - Baltimore, Theatre - Lyric Theatre           
3 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live Etess Arena           
5 - Syracuse - The OnCenter Cruse Hinds              
6 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Centre          
7 - Providence, RI - The Vets               
9 - Hershey, PA - The Giant Center               
10 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre          
11 - Durham, NC - DPAC            
13 - Daytona Beach, FL - Peabody Auditorium                
14 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena               
16 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckhard Hall         
17 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore               
18 - Melbourne, FL - King Center         
20 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre           
21 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre            
22 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy PAC              
23 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace               
24 - Huber Heights - The Rose Music Hall               
27 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Music Hall              
29 - Detroit, MI - The Fox Theatre                
30 - Waukegan, IL - Genessee Theatre         
31 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre         

June
1 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre           
3 - Kansas City, MO - Midlands            
5 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Sold Out)
7 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center         
9 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findley Auto Center          

July
10 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre          
11 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre - (with Alan Parsons)
12 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre - (with Alan Parsons)
13 - Henderson, NV - Lees Family Forum               
15 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort - (with Alan Parsons)
16 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort - (with Alan Parsons)
18 - Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre - (with Alan Parsons)
19 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield                  
20 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery            
22 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium            
23 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live              
24 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre                
26 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts                 
27 - Boise, ID - Egyptian            
29 - Salt Lake City - Maverik Arena               
31 - Alburquerque, NM - Kiva Theatre           

August
1 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel PAC              
2 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits - Moody            
3 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center           
5 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre               
6 - Shreveport, LA - Municipal Theatre          
7 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theatre                
9 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C Smith Concert Hall               
10 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre         
12 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheatre                
14 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavillion                
15 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavillion            
16 - Interlochen, OH - Center for the Performing Arts                 
19 - Saratoga Springs - Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center         
20 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre               
21 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre              
22 - Hampton Beach, NH - Casino Ballroom           
25 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger PAC              
26 - Wilmington, NC - Wilson Center             
27 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium          
28 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

(Photo - Andy Robbins)


