BRIT FLOYD's 2025 World Tour Will Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of PINK FLOYD's Wish You Were Here; North American Trek Kicks Off In April
January 15, 2025, 8 minutes ago
Brit Floyd returns to the stage in 2025 with their biggest and most spectacular production to date, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Pink Floyd's iconic album, Wish You Were Here, complete with the group’s award-winning laser and light show, massive circular screen, inflatables, and theatrics. In addition, Brit Floyd this summer will collaborate and perform on a massive double-bill run of five shows throughout iconic venues in California and Nevada with musician/producer-icon, Alan Parsons.
Presented by Palladium Entertainment, this year’s celebration of the Wish You Were Here album will kick off with dates in the UK beginning February 19 in Manchester, UK and ending March 9 at Symphony Hall in Birmingham ahead of the group’s US shows. The tour will honor the iconic album (released in 1975) which features four of Pink Floyd’s most beloved songs - “Shine On You Crazy Diamond,” “Welcome To The Machine,” “Have A Cigar” and “Wish You Were Here” - and is widely regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time.
Every night, in a two-and-a-half-hour-plus show, Brit Floyd will perform the music of Wish You Were Here as well as classic tracks from Pink Floyd's magnificent catalog of albums, including Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Animals, The Division Bell, Meddle, and more.
The assembled band of musicians that audiences have come to love and respect worldwide over the years will take to the stage to perform note-for-note renditions of all the classic Pink Floyd tracks. The ensemble includes Brit Floyd’s long-time guitarist/lead vocalist and musical director Damian Darlington, bassist/lead vocalist Ian Cattell, and Canadian Idol Winner vocalist Eva Avila, along with the other expert musicians who have joined the ranks of Brit Floyd over the last decade.
In the past, touring musicians from both Pink Floyd and Roger Waters’ touring band have shared the stage with Brit Floyd in the US, UK, and Europe. They include Pink Floyd bassist/vocalist Guy Pratt, backing vocalists Durga McBroom, and Roberta Freeman; Pink Floyd saxophonist Scott Page; Hammond organist/keyboardist Harry Waters (who will join Brit Floyd for 30 shows: 10 in the UK and 20 in the US); and drummer Graham Broad, who are both from Roger Waters touring band. Expect to see some of these artists making guest appearances on the 2025 dates.
Having performed over 1,200 shows since their launch in Liverpool, England in January 2011, Brit Floyd have circled the world, sold out tours across Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and the Middle East. They have performed concerts at some of the world's greatest venues, including London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall, the awe-inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado; the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles; and 'The Showplace of the Nation,’ NYC's Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. The Brit Floyd show has become a phenomenon, widely regarded by many as the world's greatest rock tribute experience.
Brit Floyd’s 2025 tour dates are listed below.
February
19 - Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall
20 - Glasgow, UK - Pavillion
22 - Dunfermline, UK - Alhambra Theatre
24 - Northampton, UK - The Derngate
25 - London, UK - Barbican - (with Harry Waters)
27 - Poole, UK - Lighthouse - (with Harry Waters)
28 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall - (with Harry Waters)
March
1 - Cardiff, UK - New Theatre - (with Harry Waters)
3 - Liverpool, UK - Philharmonic Hall - (with Harry Waters)
4 - Leicester, UK - De Montfort Hall - (with Harry Waters)
6 - Basingstoke, UK - The Anvil - (with Harry Waters)
7 - Guildford, UK - G LIve - (with Harry Waters)
8 - Scunthorpe, UK - Baths Hall - (with Harry Waters)
9 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall - (with Harry Waters)
April
10 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena
11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center
12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center
13 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic
15 - Rochester, NY - Auditorium Theatre
16 - Montreal, QC - Place Des Artes
18 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Concert Hall
19 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama
21 - London, ON - Canada Life Place
22 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
23 - Buffalo, NY - Shea’s PAC
25 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
26 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre
27 - Wilkes Barre, PA - F.M Kirby
28 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theatre
30 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Events Center
May
1 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Events Center
2 - Baltimore, Theatre - Lyric Theatre
3 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live Etess Arena
5 - Syracuse - The OnCenter Cruse Hinds
6 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Centre
7 - Providence, RI - The Vets
9 - Hershey, PA - The Giant Center
10 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
11 - Durham, NC - DPAC
13 - Daytona Beach, FL - Peabody Auditorium
14 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
16 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckhard Hall
17 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore
18 - Melbourne, FL - King Center
20 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
21 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre
22 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy PAC
23 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace
24 - Huber Heights - The Rose Music Hall
27 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Music Hall
29 - Detroit, MI - The Fox Theatre
30 - Waukegan, IL - Genessee Theatre
31 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre
June
1 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre
3 - Kansas City, MO - Midlands
5 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Sold Out)
7 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center
9 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findley Auto Center
July
10 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
11 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre - (with Alan Parsons)
12 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre - (with Alan Parsons)
13 - Henderson, NV - Lees Family Forum
15 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort - (with Alan Parsons)
16 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort - (with Alan Parsons)
18 - Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre - (with Alan Parsons)
19 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield
20 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery
22 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
23 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live
24 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
26 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts
27 - Boise, ID - Egyptian
29 - Salt Lake City - Maverik Arena
31 - Alburquerque, NM - Kiva Theatre
August
1 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel PAC
2 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits - Moody
3 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
5 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre
6 - Shreveport, LA - Municipal Theatre
7 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theatre
9 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C Smith Concert Hall
10 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
12 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheatre
14 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavillion
15 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavillion
16 - Interlochen, OH - Center for the Performing Arts
19 - Saratoga Springs - Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
20 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre
21 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre
22 - Hampton Beach, NH - Casino Ballroom
25 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger PAC
26 - Wilmington, NC - Wilson Center
27 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
28 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium
(Photo - Andy Robbins)