British Columbia’s PHAETON Release New Single "Refraction"

Phaeton is interplanetary instrumental heavy prog metal hailing from the west coast of Canada. Like their name suggests, they are fascinated with astronomy, and the idea of life itself, in all its beauty and wonder and majesty, emerging from an instant of catastrophic cosmic violence. Their dramatic music emerges from the void in thrilling bursts and unexpected turns in their second album Between Two Worlds.

They have released the kaleidoscopic single “Refraction”, which they detail in their own words:

"This tune opens with what may at first lick seem to be a happy day at the beach, but the volleyball game ends soon enough when Colin's drums pick it up and then the major-9th power chords and the modal guitar leads start crazying up the works. Thought you could follow it easily enough? WRONG! More standout grooves and snappy riffs. The reggae-ish breakdown in the middle comes across almost like (Herakles help us) the Police, but then the djenty guitars envelop the proceedings and we're back into Symphony X again. Confused yet? Don't be. Listen to it again. See? It's all awesome."

Phaeton strives to deliver an attention-focused listening experience. One drenched in joy and wonder and the emotional, visceral release that only prog-metal can deliver. And the lack of lyrical interference only allows the listener the better opportunity to let their imaginations run wild with the music, drifting emotionally away on the solar winds to wherever they wish to soar.

Listeners of Phaeton will find a unique twist on progressive metal, which they define on their own, song after song. They are recommended for fans of Rush, Dream Theater, and King Crimson.

Between Two Worlds is due out on April 21; preorder on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Predestination”

“Oceans Of Time”

“Terra Australis”

“Monsoon”

“Refraction”

“Geomorphic”

“Magma Chamber”

“Between Two Worlds”

(Photo – Julian Bueckert Photo)