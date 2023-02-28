BRITISH LION Feat. IRON MAIDEN's STEVE HARRIS Announce UK / European Headline Tour; Teaser Video Posted
February 28, 2023, 48 minutes ago
British Lion, featuring Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris, have announced a 15-date tour throughout the UK & Europe between May and July. It includes 13 new headline tour dates, as well as festival appearances at Hellfest and Sweden Rock which have been previously announced.
Get tickets here, and watch a teaser video below.
Steve Harris comments, “We just had a brilliant time on the January UK tour and it’s great to be heading out again in 2023. I’m really looking forward to BOTH summer tours this year!”
Tour dates:
May
27 - Cvetlicarna, Ljubljana - Slovenia ***
June
2 - Pakkahuone, Tampere - Finland ***
6 - Ole Bull Scene, Bergen - Norway ***
8 - Sweden Rock, Solvesborg - Sweden
12 - Kamienna 12, Krakow - Poland ***
16 - Hellfest, Clisson - France
20 - Capitol, Hannover - Germany ***
23 - Opium, Dublin - Ireland *
29 - Rebellion, Manchester - England **
July
2 - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham - England **
10 - Q Factory, Amsterdam - Netherlands *
14 - Legend, Milan - Italy *
19 - Garaje Beat Club, Murcia - Spain *
24 - FZW, Dortmund - Germany ***
30 - Backstage Halle, Munich - Germany ***
Support will come from Airforce *, Stray **, and DarkTribe ***