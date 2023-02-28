BRITISH LION Feat. IRON MAIDEN's STEVE HARRIS Announce UK / European Headline Tour; Teaser Video Posted

British Lion, featuring Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris, have announced a 15-date tour throughout the UK & Europe between May and July. It includes 13 new headline tour dates, as well as festival appearances at Hellfest and Sweden Rock which have been previously announced.

Get tickets here, and watch a teaser video below.

Steve Harris comments, “We just had a brilliant time on the January UK tour and it’s great to be heading out again in 2023. I’m really looking forward to BOTH summer tours this year!”

Tour dates:

May

27 - Cvetlicarna, Ljubljana - Slovenia ***

June

2 - Pakkahuone, Tampere - Finland ***

6 - Ole Bull Scene, Bergen - Norway ***

8 - Sweden Rock, Solvesborg - Sweden

12 - Kamienna 12, Krakow - Poland ***

16 - Hellfest, Clisson - France

20 - Capitol, Hannover - Germany ***

23 - Opium, Dublin - Ireland *

29 - Rebellion, Manchester - England **

July

2 - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham - England **

10 - Q Factory, Amsterdam - Netherlands *

14 - Legend, Milan - Italy *

19 - Garaje Beat Club, Murcia - Spain *

24 - FZW, Dortmund - Germany ***

30 - Backstage Halle, Munich - Germany ***

Support will come from Airforce *, Stray **, and DarkTribe ***