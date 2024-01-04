BRITISH LION Feat. IRON MAIDEN's STEVE HARRIS Launch Video Trailer For Upcoming UK Winter Tour
January 4, 2024, 18 minutes ago
British Lion, featuring Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris, are set to embark on their 16-date UK winter tour, beginning with a sold-out show at London's Cart & Horses venue. The band have released a short video trailer, which can be found below.
Tony Moore's Awake (one man show) will be British Lion's very special guest on the tour. Tickets are on sale now, here.
Steve comments, “We’re all excited to announce an extensive tour of the UK in January, kicking off with a special warm up show at the Cart and Horses in London. Tony Moore's Awake (one man show) will be our very special guest for the tour. Tony was, of course, in Iron Maiden back in 1977 so it is great to have him on the bill. 2024 will also see us make our third appearance on The Monsters Of Rock Cruise in March. We can't wait to see you all out on the road!”
Tour dates:
January
4 - London, UK - Cart & Horses
5 - Milton Keynes, UK - Craufurd Arms
6 - Bradford, UK - Nightrain
7 - Liverpool, UK - Furnace
9 - Aberdeen, UK - Lemon Tree
10 - Edinburgh, UK - Liquid Rooms
12 - Carlisle, UK - Brickyard
13 - Colchester, UK - Arts Centre
14 - Margate, UK - Ballroom
16 - Merthyr Tydfil, UK - Redhouse Cymru
17 - Frome, UK - Cheese & Grain
18 - Bournemouth, UK - Old Fire Station
20 - Isle Of Wight, UK - Strings Bar & Venue
21 - Gravesend, UK - Leo’s Red Lion
22 - Southend, UK - Chinnerys
23 - Hastings, UK - Black Box
Mar
2-7 - Monsters of Rock Cruise 2024