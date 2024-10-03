BRKN LOVE Shares New Single "20/20 Vision"; Lyric Video

Today, Canadian rock outfit, BRKN Love, shares a new single entitled "20/20 Vision". The track is featured on EA Sports NHL 25, out tomorrow. The release announcement of "20/20 Vision" is accompanied by a lyric video, available below. Stream "20/20 Vision" here.

Frontman/lead guitarist Justin Benlolo and producer Anton Delost (The Warning, Dead Poet Society) co-wrote the tune with Queens of the Stone Age bassist Michael Shuman, jamming live together in the studio.

BRKN Love comments on the new single: “We couldn’t be more excited to announce the release of our new song '20/20 Vision.' Crafted with the amazingly talented, Michael Shuman (Queens Of The Stone Age), this song is quintessential BRKN Love.

"It’s unbelievable that we got to collaborate with a member of a band we look up to and have a piece of their greatness touch our music. The song was crafted in a dank basement studio in North Hollywood and I like to think some of that darkness shines through. The lyrics focus on the subject of nostalgia and getting caught up in the past, believing things were better than they were. In the end, you realize that you made certain decisions for a reason and need to trust the choices you made. We hope you love the song! Crank it up and enjoy.”

This November, BRKN Love will hit the road with label mates Dead Poet Society to give the Southeast some love. Dates are listed below.

Since the release of their self-titled debut album, BRKN Love has been creating quite a stir. They have accumulated over 253 million streams to date, with their Spotify monthly listeners reaching 585k. The single "Shot Down" reached #15 on the US Active Rock radio charts, while both "Shot Down" and "Crush" climbed to #5 on Canada's equivalent charts.

Additionally, the band's cover of Bishop Briggs' "River" has become a viral sensation. Recorded specifically for a special deluxe version of their debut record, it has over 50,000 unique videos featuring the track created on TikTok, boasting over 2 billion total views across all user and professionally generated content platforms.

Their previous single, "Deadweight," the first new track to follow the band's debut album — went straight in the top 15 at Canadian Active Rock radio and has seen the hype carry overseas, with UK BBC Radio One presenters Dan P. Carter and Jack Saunders both giving the song airtime. Saunders called it "The new age of rock and roll" on his BBC Radio One Indie Show. The follow-up "Like A Drug" went Top 5 at Canadian radio, did some damage on the US Active Rock radio charts, and garnered the same acclaim overseas as the first.

Tour dates (with Dead Poet Society):

November

15 - St. Petersburg, FL - Bayboro Brewing Co.

16 - Orlando, FL - The Social

17 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits

19 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

20 - Chattanooga, TN - Barrelhouse Ballroom

22 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Druid City Music Festival

23 - Destin, FL - Club LA

24 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

(Photo - Tommy Krause)