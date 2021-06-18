BROTHER FIRETRIBE Release New Video For Top Gun Inspired Song “Thunder Rising”

The Finnish hard rock act Brother Firetribe released their acclaimed album Feel The Burn, filled with charming vibes from the ‘80s, last September. After the pandemic wiped out their touring schedule, the band took on a new venture by releasing the short movie Night Drive, starring renowned Finnish actors and singer Pekka Heino. Now the group is at it again, but this time, instead of cruising with big American cars, it's time to look up in the sky, as Brother Firetribe release a phenomenal flight video to go along with their new single “Thunder Rising”.

"Living in these weirdest of times we sat down one night, lit a few candles, opened up a nice bottle of red and had a long talk about what to do. It was clear that we really had no other options than to write a song about… fighter planes. Get ready – thunder’s rising!" singer Pekka Heino jokes around.

The actual story behind the song is that it all started with a fan request: the aerobatic pilots of SKYTEXTER contacted the band, asking them about the possibility of getting a theme song to use in their performances. Brother Firetribe took the request seriously and went one step further, and ended up composing a Top Gun inspired fighter plane song called Thunder Rising. The rock song, climaxing to a marvelous guitar solo and oozing with kerosine, needed a matching music video – and the band got what they asked for.

"Filming this kind of material is very expensive, but the project was done as a collaboration: the band wrote the song and SKYTEXTER shot the footage exclusively for Brother Firetribe. We then filmed the band's parts on a runway, and the result of all this can be seen on the video. The group of SKYTEXTER are the absolute cream of the crop in acrobatic flying in the world, so this is definitely a breath-taking, stunning and a phenomenal video", the video's producer Jani Wilund says.

Brother Firetribe's summer gigs are starting up in about a month's time. The band is touring in Finland as follows:

July

24 – Lappeenranta, Finland – Rock In The City

30 – Kerava, Finland – Rock In The City

August

7 – Joensuu, Finland – Rock In The City

13 - Jyväskylä, Finland – Rock In The City

20 – Tampere, Finland - Satamaravintola Kaisla

21 – Pori, Finland – Rock In The City

28 – Nokia, Finland – Tuhdimmat Tahdit

30 – Tampere, Finland – Yo-talo