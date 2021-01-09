BRUCE DICKINSON Keyboardist MAESTRO MISTHERIA Added To STRATOFORTRESS Project

Stratofortress have announced that special guest Maestro Mistheria, who played keyboards on Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson's Tyranny Of Souls solo album, has joined the Stratovarius tribute project.

Mistheria, pictured below, is also the mastermind behind The Vivaldi Metal Project, which brought together Mike Portnoy (The Winery Dogs, Dream Theater), Mike Terrana (Yngwie Malmsteen, Rage), Rolf Pilve (Stratovarius), and Anders Johansson (Hammerfall) to name a few.

The Maestro will be part of a very special lineup which includes Iliour Griften on vocals, David Folchitto on drums, and on guitar and bass, two other big artists that will soon be revealed. The song recorded is "Father Time". For further details, follow Stratofortress on Facebook.