BRUCE DICKINSON Keyboardist MISTHERIA Starts Work On New Solo Album

After ten years since his last solo metal album Dragon Fire (released in 2010 via Lion Music), which was followed by the neoclassical instrumental work Gemini (released in 2017 via Rockshot Rec.), keyboard player Mistheria (Bruce Dickinson, Roy Z, Rob Rock, producer at Vivaldi Metal Project) has announced that he has started working on his new solo album.

The first single is currently in preparation together with Francesco Corapi (guitar) and Gianluca Mastrangelo (vocals). The line-p will soon be completed with two more extraordinary guests to be announced in the coming days.

Updates to follow.