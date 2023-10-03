BRUCE DICKINSON, LARS ULRICH, BILLY GIBBONS, WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Among Artists Tapped For Upcoming Second Season Of "The Power Hour"

After the success of the debut season led to an 8-episode extension by AXS TV, Danny Wimmer Presents’ flagship music/chat show The Power Hour is renewed for a second season.

The show - hosted by Matt Pinfield, Caity Babs, Josh Bernstein – has made an impression on the music scene with its knowledgeable opinions, comedic sensibilities and a video countdown chart that has quickly become the industry standard for new music video releases. Each episode will feature Matt, Caity and Josh discussing the news of the week, interviewing artists in-studio and remotely, and counting down the Top 10 music videos as voted by the viewers. Sponsored by Jolly Time popcorn, the second season of The Power Hour will debut on October 5, on its new home of Thursday nights – AXS TV’s fan favorite night of programming. The show will benefit from their lead-in of IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling and will air at 11 PM, ET / 8 PM, ET (check local listings).

“We’re riding the unstoppable wave of momentum with The Power Hour, and it’s a thrill to have Caity Babs, Matt Pinfield, and Josh Bernstein back for Season Two. As the ONLY show on television devoted to and featuring Rock & Roll, there is no better place to get your fix than The Power Hour on AXS TV,” states Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents.

Season 2 of The Power Hour will feature some of the biggest names in music. The debut episode on October 5th will feature Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters) and Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top) chatting with Josh, Caity and Matt. Aaron Lewis (Staind) and Pat Monahan (Train) will be making appearances in the debut episode as well. Other confirmed guests for Season 2 include Lars Ulrich (Metallica), Green Day, The Black Keys, Caleb Shomo (Beartooth), John Taylor (Duran Duran), Bruce Dickinson (Iron Maiden), Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes), Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses), Joe Satriani, Wolfgang Van Halen (Mammoth WVH), Courtney LaPlante (Spiritbox), Justin Hawkins (The Darkness), Daryl McDaniels (Run-D.M.C.), Ian Astbury (The Cult), Nancy Wilson (Heart), Bad Omens, Steel Panther, 311, The Interrupters, Royal Blood, Megadeth, Dethklok, Godsmack and a variety of other talent from the rock and metal community.

“The lineup of Rock & Roll legends we have for Season 2 of The Power Hour is comprised of some of the biggest names in music history. Many of these artists I have known for years and consider friends, but being able to have them join the show with Josh and Caity is a new career highlight for me,” says Matt Pinfield. “We’re just as excited to turn viewers on to all of the new bands we’ve been discovering and premiering, who are the future of rock music.”

The Power Hour is produced by Josh Bernstein and Jake Miller for Danny Wimmer Presents and is filmed in Los Angeles, CA, as well as on location at the Welcome To Rockville,Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Bourbon & Beyond, Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals.

(Photo - Bryan Beasley)