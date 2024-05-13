BRUCE DICKINSON On IRON MAIDEN's Band Dynamic - "We All Have Different Interests, All Have Slightly Different Attitudes; We've Ended Up As A Kind Of Family (Video)

Guesting on Brazil's Conversa Com Bial, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson discussed the balance of power and band dynamic within the Iron Maiden camp.

Dickinson: "Ultimately you can't have a team as a democracy. A football team is not a democracy. You've gotta have a manager, you've gotta have a captain, you've gotta have a game plan, and people have gotta stick to the game plan. Now you can disagree, you can have discussions and you can have arguments, because when you're passionate about something, you have arguments. But you can sometimes have areas where the coach will go, 'You know what? I'm not in charge of the physiotherapy department. If the guy in charge of the physiotherapy department tells me that I need everybody to do this, this, this, that's what we're gonna do.' So, with Maiden, we divide things up and things seem to work quite naturally now, organically. Like if Steve (Harris / bass, founder) really is crazy about 'I'm gonna do this, this, this...' musically, I'm, like, 'Okay.' So me and Adrian (Smith / guitar) will write stuff, and if it fits, great; if it doesn't, not a problem. So we live with each other. It's quite cool."

"It's learning to be tolerant of each other, basically, because we're not the same. We all have different interests, all have slightly different attitudes. We were put together as a band. We didn't all know each other from childhood or anything else like that. So I would probably never have met Steve Harris if I wasn't the singer in Iron Maiden. I would never have met Nicko McBrain if he wasn't the drummer. But we've all grown together, and we've ended up as a kind of family, because we tolerate each other, and we look after each other, and we care for each other."

Robinsons Brewery and Iron Maiden have launched a brand-new Trooper beer on its 11th birthday. Following the astounding success of Trooper X, last year’s limited edition anniversary beer, the collaboration continues with the introduction of a new core beer, Trooper Pale Ale.

The 3.4% ABV session beer is a light and easy drinking pale ale packed with Citra Hops, delivering a subtly sweet and citrusy flavour profile. The introduction of Trooper Pale adds a new dimension to the existing beer range, enticing ABV conscious drinkers to enjoy a bottle of Trooper. This new beer enters the collection as the lowest strength ABV, contrasting the highest strength (10% ABV) limited edition beer released last year.

“I set Director of Brewing and Operations, Martyn Weeks, his hardest challenge yet,” admitted Iron Maiden lead singer, Bruce Dickinson. “Brew a proper sessionable beer for us without compromising on taste – and do you know what? He’s only gone and done it – as we all knew he would! It’s Trooper…but without the headache!”

The bottle launches a fresh new look for the brand and introduces a unique new Trooper Eddie, which nods to the band’s current The Future Past World Tour imagery. The bottle tops continue the Singles Collection date stamped artwork that form a special historic timeline and display.

Trooper Pale Ale launches across 321 ASDA stores in England, including the brewer’s home-town store of Stockport. The new beer will also be available from Robinsons Brewery’s online store and from their Visitors Centre. Trooper Pale Ale will be available in export markets via our partners, Sovereign Beverage Co. later this month.

Oliver Robinson, Managing Director of Beer Division at Robinsons Brewery said: “We’re delighted to continue our collaboration with Bruce Dickinson and Iron Maiden after 11 years of success together. Trooper Pale is an exciting new launch as we take inspiration from the beer industry’s market trends and introduce a lower ABV beer as the category of ‘low and no’ continues to grow."