BRUCE DICKINSON Producer ROY Z - "I Just Can’t Wait For You All To Hear The Fruits Of Our Collaborative Efforts"

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson, and songwriting partner/producer Roy Z, are working on Bruce's first solo album in more than 15 years, the successor to 2005's Tyranny Of Souls.

Last night, Roy took to social media to share some photos, stating: "I just can’t wait for you all to hear the fruits of our collaborative efforts. Love and peace to all!"🤘🏼





In regards to his upcoming new music, Dickinson recently told Loudwire, "We've already got a bunch of material - demos and everything - but we need to organize it a bit more properly and be a bit more serious about it. Maybe write a few more tunes and then basically leave it down to Roy. He can go off and start doing backing tracks and things like that. Obviously, I'm going to be going out on tour with Maiden, but we made Tyranny Of Souls that way. Tyranny Of Souls was done kind of remotely - I wasn't physically present when some of the backing tracks were done, but he sent me the backtracks and I listened to them and, some of them, I wrote the words to the backtracks. Mixing and matching like that sometimes gets great results."

