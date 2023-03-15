BRUCE DICKINSON Rehearses “Tears Of The Dragon” With Symphony Orchestra; Video

Singer and frontman of the iconic British heavy metal band Iron Maiden, Bruce Dickinson, with the all-star band and the Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra, will perform a musical masterpiece by one of the most influential keyboardists of all time, Jon Lord, Concerto For Group And Orchestra, and the greatest hits of Deep Purple in Zagreb, Croatia at KC Dražen Petrović, on March 24. Check out Dickinson rehearsing the track "Tears Of The Dragon" - taken from his 1994 solo album Balls To Picasso - below:

Dickinson tells CroatiaWeek, "Zagreb is one of my favourite places that I have been to many times and I am looking forward to getting together again because we are performing the wonderful piece of music Concerto For Group And Orchestra with band and orchestra. What exactly is this about? It is a 45-minute piece of classical music written by Jon Lord from Deep Purple, in which a rock ‘n’ roll band and an orchestra meet on the same wavelength.

"I am a singer in the vocal part of the Concerto, which is actually the first part of the play. In the second part of the show, we start with a slightly more active instrumental interaction of the band, and then we perform five Deep Purple songs with the orchestra and the band: 'Perfect Strangers', 'When A Blind Man Cries', of course 'Smoke on The Water', 'Hush' and 'Pictures of Home', which is a rarity and incredibly good it sounds with an orchestra.

"In addition, we will perform something a bit special. We did an orchestral arrangement for Jerusalem and Terars Of The Dragon with orchestra and band. So, it is a phenomenal evening filled with a fantastic performance by incredible musicians. And that’s it. It’s music!”

Read more at CroatiaWeek.com, and watch the video below:

Dickinson's confirmed dates are listed below, find ticket links here.

March

15 - Sala Palatului - Bucharest, România

18 - National Palace Of Culture - Sofia, Bulgaria

22 - Sports Hall Mirza Delibasic - Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina

24 - Hall Drazen Petrovic - Zagreb, Croatia

25 - Cancarjev Dom - Ljubljana, Slovenia

April

2 - Hala University Palacheho - Olomouc, Czech Republic

15 - Vibra - Sao Paulo, Brazil

19 - Teatro Positiva - Curitiba, Brazil

21 - Vivo Rio - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

25 - Auditorio Araujo Vianna - Porto Alegre, Brazil