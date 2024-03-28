BRUCE DICKINSON's WonderCon 2024 Schedule Detailed; Attendees Could Win Exclusive "Metal Warrior" Epiphone Explorer Guitar

Legendary Iron Maiden frontman, Bruce Dickinson, is set for his first appearance at a US Comic Convention this week at WonderCon for a panel discussion with Eisner-winner and cover artist for the series, Bill Sienkiewicz to discuss his debut comic book series, Bruce Dickinson’s The Mandrake Project!

Be sure to visit the Z2 Comics booth (#1500) for the signing beforehand AND peruse the catalog of music graphic novels.

Saturday, March 30, 2024

5 - 6 PM, PDT - Room 300E

In Conversation with Bruce Dickinson: The Mandrake Project

For the last decade, Bruce Dickinson, the iconic frontman of Iron Maiden, has been developing the story of The Mandrake Project, his saga about the century-long battle for the human control of immortality. Coinciding with the release of the second issue in the series and his solo album of the same name, Bruce is joined by Bill Sienkiewicz (Eisner Award–winning comic artist), Rantz Hoseley (Eisner Award–winning editor), Josh Bernstein (Ringo Award–winning editor), and moderator Ryan J. Downey (MTV News) to talk about the creation of this exciting quarterly series.

WonderCon Exclusive Giveaway:

This one-of-a-kind Epiphone Explorer Guitar with original artwork is available to visitors at the Z2 booth to promote the upcoming Metal Warrior new graphic novel Metal Warrior: Getting The Band Back Together and the accompanying 7” record featuring “The Battle Will Be Won” and "Malaçite Smash" - premiering at WonderCon. This prequel to the forthcoming 8-part series launched last fall via a successful Kickstarter campaign is an introduction to the whole Metal Warrior universe and a chance to join them on their epic journey fighting Malaçites.