BRUCE DICKINSON Says The Mandrake Project Album Cover Was Inspired By BLACK SABBATH's Debut - "I Used To Stare At It For Hours"; Video

Iron Maiden frontman, airline pilot, fencer, author, and all round metal legend, Bruce Dickinson, came into the Planet Rock studios to chat to Paul Anthony about his new solo album, The Mandrake Project. Watch below.

As well as how he came up with the name, Bruce also discussed being inspired by Black Sabbath's album art, choosing his band, Roy Z's decision to sit out the tour, his insanely popular in-store appearances, choosing his setlist, and revisiting his old albums Skunkworks, The Chemical Wedding, Accident Of Birth and more.

Bruce Dickinson's The Mandrake Project is available worldwide on multiple formats. Across ten inventive, expansive and absorbing tracks, Dickinson and his long-term co-writer and producer Roy Z, have created one of 2024’s defining rock albums. Sonically heavy and rich in musical textures, The Mandrake Project sees Bruce bring to life a musical vision long-in-the-making, and features some of the finest vocal performances of his career.

Recorded largely at LA’s Doom Room with Roy Z doubling up as both guitarist and bassist, the lineup for The Mandrake Project was rounded out by keyboard maestro Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce’s last solo studio album, Tyranny Of Souls, in 2005.

The Mandrake Project is Dickinson’s seventh solo album. Order here.

The Mandrake Project tracklisting:

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok"

"Many Doors To Hell"

"Rain On The Graves"

"Resurrection Men"

"Fingers In The Wounds"

"Eternity Has Failed"

"Mistress Of Mercy"

"Face In The Mirror"

"Shadow Of The Gods"

"Sonata (Immortal Beloved)"

"Rain On The Graves" video:

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok" video:

(Photo - John McMurtrie)