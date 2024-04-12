BRUCE DICKINSON Surprises Lucky Fans By Showing Up At Box Office To Sell Tickets For Whisky A Go Go Shows

This week Bruce Dickinson announced two last-minute, secret shows at the World Famous Whisky A Go Go, Los Angeles on Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13. The shows went on sale this morning with tickets only available for purchase at the Whisky box office. The lucky fans who lined up early got a special treat and were greeted by Bruce Dickinson in the box office selling tickets & meeting fans! This will be Bruce Dickinson’s first solo concert in over 20 year and marks the live debut of ‘The House Band of Hell’ (featuring Maestro Mistheria, Dave Moreno, Tanya O’Callaghan, Philip Naslund & Chris Declercq).

Commented Dickinson: “As we were holed up in our North Hollywood Rehearsal Studio preparing for the tour, we thought that since rehearsals were going so well maybe we should have a little fun and do something last-minute here in LA. Putting tickets for sale at an actual box office should remind people what it used to be like back when I started gigging! We’re raring to go and I’m just so excited to unleash this band on the world at the iconic Whiskey A Go Go.”

Bruce Dickinson’s brand-new album, The Mandrake Project, was released in March and achieved huge chart success across Europe, the U.K, U.S, Canada & Latin America.

The Mandrake Project is not just an album project & tour but also a comic book series of the same name. Created by Bruce Dickinson it features an array of known graphic novel talent. It was scripted by Tony Lee (Dr Who), stunningly illustrated by Staz Johnson (2000AD) & with covers by industry heavyweight Bill Sienkiewicz for Z2 Comics it will be released as 12 quarterly issues and collated into three annual graphic novels. Issue #2 is on sale now.

The Mandrake Project Tour officially kicks off in Santa Ana, CA at The Observatory on Monday, April 15.

Recorded largely at LA’s Doom Room with Roy Z doubling up as both guitarist and bassist, the lineup for The Mandrake Project was rounded out by keyboard maestro Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce’s last solo studio album, Tyranny Of Souls, in 2005.

The Mandrake Project is Dickinson’s seventh solo album. Order here.

"Rain On The Graves" video:

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok" video:

(Photos - Christopher Fanous)