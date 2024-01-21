BRUCE DICKINSON Talks Working With Guitarist ROY Z On The Mandrake Project - "He Made Me Play Some Guitar On The Record" (Video)

In the clip below, Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden talks to Paul Cashmere of Noise11.com about his forthcoming solo album, The Mandrake Project.

On working with guitarist Roy Z for 30 years:

"Musically, we just riff off each other. We get together and we do interesting stuff. I find him profoundly inspired by music. Not just the inspiration, but he'd also pretty good at it; he's a pretty amazing guitar player, composer and everything else. I'm a bit more off the wall, I write very primitive stuff on guitar and then give it to him: 'You can play this much better.' Although, he made me play some guitar on the record (laughs)."

Across ten inventive, expansive and absorbing tracks, Dickinson and his long-term co-writer and producer Roy Z, have created one of 2024’s defining rock albums. Sonically heavy and rich in musical textures, The Mandrake Project sees Bruce bring to life a musical vision long-in-the-making, and features some of the finest vocal performances of his career.

Recorded largely at LA’s Doom Room with Roy Z doubling up as both guitarist and bassist, the lineup for The Mandrake Project was rounded out by keyboard maestro Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce’s last solo studio album, Tyranny Of Souls, in 2005.

The Mandrake Project is Dickinson’s seventh solo album. It will be released via BMG worldwide on multiple formats. Pre-order here.

The Mandrake Project tracklisting

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok"

"Many Doors To Hell"

"Rain On The Graves"

"Resurrection Men"

"Fingers In The Wounds"

"Eternity Has Failed"

"Mistress Of Mercy"

"Face In The Mirror"

"Shadow Of The Gods"

"Sonata (Immortal Beloved)"

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok" video:

Bruce Dickinson and his phenomenal band will bring the music of The Mandrake Project to life with a major headline tour next spring and summer.

The Mandrake Project tour dates:

April

18 - Diana Theater - Guadalajara, Mexico

20 - Pepsi Theatre - Mexico City, Mexico

24 - Live Curitiba - Curitiba, Brazil

25 - Pepsi On Stage - Porto Alegre, Brazil

27 - Opera Hall - Brasilia, Brazil

28 - Arena Hall - Belo Horizonte, Brazil

30- Qualistage - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

May

2 - Quinta Linda - Ribeirao Preto, Brazil

4 - Vibra - Sao Paulo, Brazil

18 - Barrowland Ballroom - Glasgow, UK

19 - O2 Academy - Manchester, UK

21 - Arena - Swansea, UK

23 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

24 - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, UK

26 - L’Olympia - Paris, France

28 - 013 - Tilburg, Holland

29 - De Oosterport - Groningen, Holland

June

1 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

3 - Arenale Romane - Bucharest, Romania

5-8 - Mystic Festival - Gdansk, Poland *

5-8 - Sweden Rock Festival - Solvesborg, Sweden *

9 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway

11 - Grona Lund - Stockholm, Sweden

13 - House Of Culture - Helsinki, Finland

14 - Noblessner Foundry - Tallinn, Estonia

16 - Huxleys Neue Welt - Berlin, Germany

17 - Grosse Freiheit 36 - Hamburg, Germany

19-22 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark *

22 - Summerside Festival - Grenchen, Switzerland *

24 - Zeltfestival Rhein-Neckar - Mannheim, Germany *

25 - Circus Krone - Munich, Germany

27-30 - Hellfest - Clisson, France *

30 - Rockhal, Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

July

3-6 - Rockharz Open Air - Ballenstedt, Germany *

5 - Ippodrome Delle Capannelle, Rock In Rome - Rome, Italy *

6 - Bassano Del Grappa, Metal Park - Vincenza, Italy *

9 - E-Werk - Koln, Germany

13 - Hala - Zagreb, Croatia

16 - Kolodrum Arena - Sofia, Bulgaria

19 - Kucukciftlik Park - Istanbul, Turkey

21 - Plateia Nerou - Athens, Greece (supporting Judas Priest)

* - festival performance

Bruce Dickinson’s touring band features guitarist Roy Z, drummer Dave Moreno, bass-player Tanya O’Callaghan and keyboard maestro Mistheria. For more information regarding the tour click here.