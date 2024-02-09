BRUCE DICKINSON Unboxes Limited Vinyl Edition Of The Mandrake Project - "Please Be Responsible With Your Stencilling," Says IRON MAIDEN Singer

Iron Maiden frontman, Bruce Dickinson, will release his first solo album in 19 years, The Mandrake Project, on March 1 via BMG worldwide on multiple formats. In the new video below, Bruce unboxes the limited blue vinyl edition of the album:

Across ten inventive, expansive and absorbing tracks, Dickinson and his long-term co-writer and producer Roy Z, have created one of 2024’s defining rock albums. Sonically heavy and rich in musical textures, The Mandrake Project sees Bruce bring to life a musical vision long-in-the-making, and features some of the finest vocal performances of his career.

Recorded largely at LA’s Doom Room with Roy Z doubling up as both guitarist and bassist, the lineup for The Mandrake Project was rounded out by keyboard maestro Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce’s last solo studio album, Tyranny Of Souls, in 2005.

The Mandrake Project is Dickinson’s seventh solo album. Pre-order here.

The Mandrake Project tracklisting

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok"

"Many Doors To Hell"

"Rain On The Graves"

"Resurrection Men"

"Fingers In The Wounds"

"Eternity Has Failed"

"Mistress Of Mercy"

"Face In The Mirror"

"Shadow Of The Gods"

"Sonata (Immortal Beloved)"

"Rain On The Graves" video:

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok" video:

Dickinson recently announced a series album signing sessions at hmv stores across the UK.

Held in partnership with Planet Rock, Bruce will be personally signing copies of The Mandrake Project at five stores in early March.

The events kick off at the stroke of midnight on Friday, March 1 at hmv Cardiff – the exact moment The Mandrake Project is unleashed to the world. Bruce will then travel to London, Birmingham, Sheffield and Manchester for further album signing events.

"Planet Rock is excited to bring you some special programming around the signings, which we will announce in due course."

Access to the Bruce Dickinson signing sessions is limited, and you can visit hmv.com right here to find out how to attend.

Bruce Dickinson’s hmv signing sessions in association with Planet Rock:

March:

hmv Cardiff – Friday 1st at Midnight

hmv Oxford Street, London - Friday 1st at 6 PM

hmv Vault, Birmingham – Saturday 2nd at 11:30 AM

hmv Meadowhall, Sheffield – Saturday 2nd at 5 PM

hmv Manchester - Sunday 3rd at 2 PM

Dickinson and his phenomenal band will bring the music of The Mandrake Project to life with a major headline tour this spring and summer.

The Mandrake Project tour dates:

April

18 - Diana Theater - Guadalajara, Mexico

20 - Pepsi Theatre - Mexico City, Mexico

24 - Live Curitiba - Curitiba, Brazil

25 - Pepsi On Stage - Porto Alegre, Brazil

27 - Opera Hall - Brasilia, Brazil

28 - Arena Hall - Belo Horizonte, Brazil

30- Qualistage - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

May

2 - Quinta Linda - Ribeirao Preto, Brazil

4 - Vibra - Sao Paulo, Brazil

18 - Barrowland Ballroom - Glasgow, UK

19 - O2 Academy - Manchester, UK

21 - Arena - Swansea, UK

23 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

24 - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, UK

26 - L’Olympia - Paris, France

28 - 013 - Tilburg, Holland

29 - De Oosterport - Groningen, Holland

June

1 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

3 - Arenale Romane - Bucharest, Romania

5-8 - Mystic Festival - Gdansk, Poland *

5-8 - Sweden Rock Festival - Solvesborg, Sweden *

9 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway

11 - Grona Lund - Stockholm, Sweden

13 - House Of Culture - Helsinki, Finland

14 - Noblessner Foundry - Tallinn, Estonia

16 - Huxleys Neue Welt - Berlin, Germany

17 - Grosse Freiheit 36 - Hamburg, Germany

19-22 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark *

22 - Summerside Festival - Grenchen, Switzerland *

24 - Zeltfestival Rhein-Neckar - Mannheim, Germany *

25 - Circus Krone - Munich, Germany

27-30 - Hellfest - Clisson, France *

30 - Rockhal, Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

July

3-6 - Rockharz Open Air - Ballenstedt, Germany *

5 - Ippodrome Delle Capannelle, Rock In Rome - Rome, Italy *

6 - Bassano Del Grappa, Metal Park - Vincenza, Italy *

9 - E-Werk - Koln, Germany

13 - Hala - Zagreb, Croatia

16 - Kolodrum Arena - Sofia, Bulgaria

19 - Kucukciftlik Park - Istanbul, Turkey

21 - Plateia Nerou - Athens, Greece (supporting Judas Priest)

* - festival performance

Bruce Dickinson’s touring band features guitarist Roy Z, drummer Dave Moreno, bass-player Tanya O’Callaghan and keyboard maestro Mistheria. For more information regarding the tour click here.