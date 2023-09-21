BRUCE KULICK Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of KISS Album Psycho Circus

"KISS Psycho Circus was released on Sept 22nd, 1998," begins guitarist Bruce Kulick. "It's 25th Anniversary is exciting to me, because of my contributions to this record. The LP featured the four original members of KISS, but I explore my bass playing, guitar work, and even my co-write on the song Dreamin' in this behind the scene video."

Psycho Circus is the 18th studio album by KISS. Produced by Bruce Fairbairn, Psycho Circus peaked at #1 in Australia and Sweden, hitting #3 in both Canada and The United States.

Tracklisting:

"Psycho Circus"

"Within"

"I Pledge Allegiance To The State Of Rock & Roll"

"Into The Void"

"We Are One"

"You Wanted The Best"

"Raise Your Glasses"

"I Finally Found My Way"

"Dreamin'"

"Journey Of 1,000 Years"