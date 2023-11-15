BRUCE KULICK Celebrates 35th Anniversary Of KISS Album Smashes, Thrashes & Hits

"November 15th, is the 35th Anniversary of the KISS LP release, Smashes, Thrashes & Hits," states former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick.

"It featured two new songs, 'Let's Put The X In Sex' as well as '(You Make Me) Rock Hard'. Eric Carr also sang lead vocals on the KISS hit 'Beth'. The rest of the album was older songs, and many of them remixed quite heavily. Two videos were created for the new songs, and in this celebration video, I discuss some of my recollections of this 1988 KISS product. Turn it up!"

KISS released Smashes, Thrashes & Hits on November 15, 1988. It's since been certified Platinum in Canada, and 2x Platinum in The United States. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"Let's Put The X In Sex"

"(You Make Me) Rock Hard"

"Love Gun"

"Detroit Rock City"

"I Love It Loud"

"Deuce"

"Lick It Up"

"Heaven's On Fire"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"Strutter"

"Beth"

"Tears Are Falling"

"I Was Made For Lovin' You"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

"Shout It Out Loud" (Live)