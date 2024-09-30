BRUCE KULICK Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of His First Show With KISS - "The Pressure Was On"

"On September 30, 1984 I began my career with KISS performing in Brighton, England," says guitarist Bruce Kulick. "I share my feelings about the six-week European Tour that began my 12 years in KISS."

The setlist for Bruce Kulick's first ever show with KISS on September 30, 1984 at Brighton Centre in Brighton, England was as follows:

"I've Had Enough (Into The Fire)" - Live Premiere

"Detroit Rock City"

"Burn Bitch Burn" - Live Premiere

"Cold Gin"

"Strutter"

Guitar Solo by Paul Stanley

"Under The Gun" - Live Premiere

"Fits Like A Glove"

"Get All You Can Take" - Live Premiere

Drum Solo by Eric Carr

"Young And Wasted"

"Heaven's On Fire" - Live Premiere

"War Machine"

"I Still Love You"

Bass Solo by Gene Simmons

"I Love It Loud"

"Love Gun"

"Creatures Of The Night"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

"Lick It Up"